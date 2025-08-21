Men’s Basketball Releases 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s basketball announced its 2025-26 non-conference schedule Thursday (Aug. 21). The slate features 13 contests, including eight home games at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers’ non-conference home schedule is highlighted by a Dec. 20 contest vs. former ACC rival Maryland at JPJ. UVA also hosts Rider (Nov. 3), NC Central (Nov. 7), Hampton (Nov. 11), Marshall (Nov. 15), Queens (Nov. 28), Maryland Eastern Shore (Dec. 9) and American (Dec. 22).

UVA battles Northwestern (Nov. 21) and Butler (Nov. 23) at the Greenbrier Tip-Off in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. The Cavaliers play Dayton (Dec. 6) and Ohio State (Feb. 14) in neutral-site contests in Charlotte and Nashville, respectively. The Cavaliers travel to Texas (Dec. 3) for an ACC/SEC Challenge game.

UVA’s 18-game ACC schedule will be announced at a later date.

