Virginia Adds Three Student-Athletes for 2025-26

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head coach Sara O’Leary announced two freshmen, Blair Gill and Kaitlyn Rolls, and junior Vivian Yang have joined the women’s tennis team.

Gill is a five-star recruit from Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg. She has been ranked as high as No. 18 in the recruiting class and is the No. 1 recruit from the Commonwealth of Virginia. She was named the 2023 News & Advance All-Area Girls Tennis Player of the Year.

Rolls, a five-star blue chip recruit, has been ranked as high as the No. 2 recruit in the class. She reached a career-high ITF World Juniors ranking of No. 14, winning seven ITF Juniors singles titles including the 2024 J500 Banana Bowl, and eight doubles titles. The native of Plymouth, Michigan, competed in the 2024 Junior French, Wimbledon and US Open, and played in two ITF 35K tournaments this year.

Yang spent her first two collegiate seasons playing for Pepperdine, earning All-NCAA Tournament honors in 2024 after helping to lead the Wave to the semifinals. She was an All-WCC First Team selection last season and qualified for the NCAA Doubles Championship, reaching a career-high No. 61 ranking in singles and No. 7 in doubles. A native of Aukland, she represented New Zealand in the Billie Jean King Cup in 2022 and 2023. She has won three ITF 15K doubles titles )including summer 2025 in Maanshan) and one 15K singles title in Wellington in 2022.

All three will compete with the Cavaliers in the fall.