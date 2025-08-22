Virginia Places 567 on ACC Honor Roll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 69th annual Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Honor Roll, recognizing academic excellence by student-athletes during the 2024-25 academic year, was announced today (Aug. 22) by the league.

Virginia placed 567 student-athletes on the Honor Roll, marking its second-best total in school history. Conor Murphy (men’s cross country/track & field) and Ethan Weatherspoon (wrestling) earned the honor for the sixth time during their careers, while 15 Cavaliers were recognized for the fifth time. The group of five-time honorees includes: Emily Alexandru (women’s track & field), Trina Barcarola (women’s track & field), Jack Eliason (men’s cross country/track & field), Elijah Gaines (football), Lia Godfrey (women’s soccer), Samar Guidry (women’s soccer), Lilly Hengerer (field hockey), Meghen Hengerer (field hockey), Lauren Pederson (women’s lacrosse), Justin Phillips (wrestling), Elaine Rouse (women’s soccer), Laughlin Ryan (women’s soccer), Rebecca Skoler (women’s golf), Alexis Theoret (women’s soccer), Alex Walsh (women’s swimming) and Jack Walshe (men’s lacrosse).

The ACC Academic Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. This marks the most-ever student-athlete honorees (7,945) and sixth consecutive year in which at least 5,500 ACC student-athletes have achieved Honor Roll status.

During the course of the year, UVA had a record 363 student-athletes named to ACC All-Academic teams and three were named Scholar-Athletes of the Year for their respective sport – Gary Martin (men’s cross country/track & field), Jans Croon (field hockey) and Gretchen Walsh (women’s swimming & diving).