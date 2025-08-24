Lambe Nets Winner in 1-0 Victory Over Stetson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A 50-minute weather delay couldn’t dampen No. 17 Virginia’s momentum as the Cavaliers (2-0) notched their second straight win to open the season on Sunday night (Aug. 24) at Klöckner Stadium. Brendan Lambe’s first-half strike stood as the difference in a 1-0 victory over Stetson (0-2), marking Virginia’s first pair of season-opening shutouts since 2019.

Goals (Assist)

40’ – Lambe (Dos Santos, Gashi)

How it Happened:

The Cavaliers were patient in the early stages of the game as they continued to pressure the Stetson defense in pursuit of the opening goal. Both Brendan Lambe and Umberto Pelà came dangerously close to netting the opener within the first 25 minutes of play.

UVA broke through just five minutes before halftime when Albin Gashi played a corner short to Marco Dos Santos. The Cavalier forward passed back to Lambe who smashed the ball into the bottom corner from yards outside the penalty area.

Despite being outshot 5-2 in the second half, Virginia still threatened to take a 2-0 lead. UVA worked itself into dangerous areas on multiple occasions but came up just short of extending their lead.

Stetson came closest to tying the game when Joao Freitas registered the Hatters’ only shot on target from well outside the penalty area. However, the attempt did little to test Casper Mols in goal.

With the Win:

The Cavaliers improve to 1-0 in the all-time series with Stetson

UVA opens the season 2-0 for the first time since 2021

The Cavaliers open the season with back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since 2019

Additional Notes:

Brendan Lambe’s goal marks the second of his career and his first since a 4-2 win over Mary Washington (10/30/24)

Dos Santos has assisted in back-to-back games to start the season

Gashi and Dos Santos have been involved in both of Virginia’s game-winning goals to start the season

Cavalier goalkeeper Casper Mols made one save on the night and kept his second consecutive clean sheet

The Cavaliers have allowed just a pair of shots on goal through their first two games of 2025

Virginia outshot Stetson 8-3 in the opening frame and 10-8 for the game

The Cavaliers controlled 68-percent of possession

Graham Jones made his Cavalier debut, logging 22 minutes as a defender

From Head Coach George Gelnovatch

“It looked like what I thought it would look like in terms of having a lot of possession in the first half. I think we did ourselves a favor by scoring first and I think we could have had a second one… This is now two shutouts in a row. 2019 was the last time we had two shutouts in a row to start the season, and it’s been a big thing for us. It’s not easy early on because you’re not sharp yet, fit yet, or fully organized, so it’s hard. I want it to become a thing so I’m very happy with that.”

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Thursday (Aug. 28) when they travel Fairfax, Va. to take on George Mason. Kickoff at is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.