James, Lee Featured on Haskins Award Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Ben James and Bryan Lee were both featured on the 2025-2026 Haskins Award presented by Stifel Preseason Watch List on Monday. A total of 25 collegiate golfers were included on the list ahead of the fall season.

The award is annually given to the top male U.S. collegiate golfer as voted on by only college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media. Virginia was one of five schools nationally and the only Atlantic Coast Conference school with multiple players listed. Lee and James were two of the four ACC golfers included.

A two-time finalist for the award in 2023 and 2025, James enters his senior season as one of the most decorated golfers in UVA history. En route to Virginia’s National Runner-Up finish last season, James collected his, third-straight First Team All-America honor and his 25 top-10 finishes are the most in program history. He is currently ranked No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) and is the No. 1 on PGA Tour University entering the 2025-26 season. James will represent the United States in next month’s Walker Cup at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach Calif. (Sept. 6-7).

Lee was a PING East All-Region Team selection for the second straight season as junior. His T-6 finish at the ACC Championships helped UVA to its first ever league title in 2025. Over the summer he made his PGA Tour debut qualifying for the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. He enters his senior season with one win (2024 Puerto Rico Classic) and 12 top-10 finishes as a collegian. Lee is No. 22 on the most recent WAGR rankings and came in at No. 20 in the PGA Tour University preseason rankings.

Virginia will begin its fall slate at the Invitational at The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tenn. On Sept. 15-16.

2025-2026 Haskins Award presented by Stifel Preseason Watch List