Morris to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves tonight (Aug. 26) and will take place at the Dairy Market, Charlottesville’s Premier Food Hall (946 Grady Ave). The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Tonight’s show will be held at Milkman’s Bar at the Dairy Market. Specific locations within the Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show.

Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show as well as enjoy the full array of food, beverage, and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is located in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market.

Morris was named Virginia’s No. 1 quarterback heading into fall camp. He landed on multiple national preseason watch lists, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, Davey O’Brien and Maxwell Awards. Morris transferred to UVA in January after quarterbacking the nation’s No. 3 offense (488.7 yds/gm) at North Texas in 2024. He was named a Second Team All-AAC after finishing fourth nationally with 31 touchdown passes and led the country with four 400-yard passing games.

Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN) are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott are also available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

There are several ways for fans interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.