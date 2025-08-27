Cavaliers Host Coastal Carolina Saturday for Season Opener, Paint the Town Orange Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (0-0) kicks off its 136th football season Saturday (Aug. 30), when the Cavaliers welcome Coastal Carolina (0-0). Kickoff from Scott Stadium is slated for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Saturday’s season opener is also UVA’s annual Paint the Town Orange – WEAR ORANGE! game.

GAME DETAILS

Date: Saturday, Aug. 30

Time: 6 p.m.

Television: ACC Network (Chris Cotter, Max Browne &Kendra Douglas)

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 161 or 194

Tickets: UVAtix.com

Theme: Paint the Town Orange – WEAR ORANGE!

Paint The Town Orange

The annual Paint the Town Orange pep rally, presented by the UVA Community Credit Union, will take place Friday (Aug. 29) at the Ting Pavilion on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall beginning at 8 p.m. The event is free to the public.

The UVA marching band and spirit squads will depart the Omni Hotel to march the Downtown Mall at approximately 7:40 p.m. Both groups will enter the Pavilion at 8 p.m. and the pep rally will feature appearances by head coach Tony Elliott and the Virginia football team.

The Fridays After Five concert series begins at 5 p.m. at Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion. UVA cheerleaders and spirit squad members will be present to distribute the 2025 Virginia Football poster as well as other giveaways.