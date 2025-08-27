Free Meet the Tennis Teams Event Set For Sept. 10

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia tennis teams will host a free Meet the Teams event on Wednesday, Sept. 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The men’s and women’s teams, along with the coaching staffs, will be in attendance for a meet-and-greet with fans. Food will also be provided, along with games and activities for the kids. There will also be an exhibition mixed doubles match featuring members of the men’s and women’s teams.

The event will take place on the grass overlooking the outdoor courts.

The event is free and open to the public.