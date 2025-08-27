No. 11 Virginia Travels to George Mason Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 11 Virginia men’s soccer team (2-0) is set to travel to George Mason (0-1) at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday (Aug. 28). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

How to Follow:

Thursday night’s match against George Mason will be streamed on ESPN+ which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).