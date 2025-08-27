No. 11 Virginia Travels to George Mason Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 11 Virginia men’s soccer team (2-0) is set to travel to George Mason (0-1) at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday (Aug. 28). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
How to Follow:
Thursday night’s match against George Mason will be streamed on ESPN+ which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).
For Openers:
- Thursday’s match will mark the 33rd meeting between Virginia and George Mason. The Cavaliers have won eight consecutive meetings with the Patriots.
- Under head coach George Gelnovatch, the Cavaliers are 8-1 against George Mason.
- The Cavaliers and Patriots have met in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship on three occasions. George Mason eliminated the Cavaliers in 1996 and 1982. Virginia advanced over GMU in 1987
- Albin Gashi and Marco Dos Santos each registered goal involvements in both of Virginia’s opening games of the new season.
- Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch enters his 30th season at the helm. He has amassed a record of 384-163-74 and guided the program to a pair of NCAA titles and four ACC championships.
2025 Headlines
- Virginia returns a pair of players selected in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft including Nick Dang (49th overall, RSL) and AJ Smith (78th overall, NYCFC)
- An All-ACC Second Team and All-Tournament selection, Dang was Virginia’s leading scorer in 2024, and one of just three defenders in NCAA Division I to record six goals on the season.
- The Cavaliers also return Reese Miller following a season-ending injury just six games into 2024. Prior to his injury, Miller accounted for a career-high seven points (3g, 1a) averaging 1.17 points per game as a left winger
- Two of Virginia’s three captains in 2024 are set to return for their senior seasons: Umberto Pelà and Albin Gashi. Paul Wiese departs after four seasons with the seventh-most career assists in program history (27); his 10 assists in 2024 led the ACC.
- The UVA team will feature a new goalkeeper after the departure of Joey Batrouni and Tom Miles. Casper Mols appears the most likely candidate for the job, a former first-team All-American at Kentucky.
The Virginia Standard
- As an 11-seed in 2024, the Cavaliers earned a first round bye in the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive season.
- UVA is one of just five programs to earn first-round byes in each of the last three seasons and is the only program that earned multiple top-eight seeds in that span.
- The Cavaliers are coming off their second ACC Semifinal appearance in three seasons.