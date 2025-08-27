Virginia Women’s Lacrosse Receives Historic $4.5M Endowment Commitment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) announced today (Aug 27) a transformative $3 million anonymous gift to endow scholarships for the UVA Women’s Lacrosse program. With the University’s Bicentennial Scholarship Fund providing a 50% match, the total impact of this historic commitment reaches an extraordinary $4.5 million.

The gift marks the largest single-sport scholarship endowment commitment to a women’s program in UVA history.

“As a proud alumna and former scholarship recipient, I believe deeply in giving back to the program that gave me so much,” said the donor. “Whether through mentorship, alumni engagement, or philanthropy, it’s our responsibility and privilege to help sustain the opportunities that built us. This program not only supported me athletically, but it also empowered me emotionally and intellectually, instilling the confidence and resilience I carry through every aspect of life.”

The gift arrives at a pivotal moment in collegiate athletics as programs across the country adapt to new financial models and expectations resulting from the NCAA vs House settlement. The donor emphasized the critical role that philanthropy plays in ensuring young female athletes at UVA are supported and provided the same opportunities as competing programs and their male counterparts.

“Lacrosse has become a sport where access can often depend heavily on financial means. I want to change that,” said the donor. “By expanding scholarship opportunities, we ensure that the most competitive and driven young women can thrive at UVA. These are future leaders, scholars, and changemakers and we want to give them every opportunity to succeed.”

The endowed scholarships will provide critical support for generations of UVA women’s lacrosse players, helping ensure that talented and driven athletes, regardless of their financial background, can thrive both on the field and in the classroom.

“This extraordinary gift is a transformative step in continuing to cultivate talented student-athletes and compete for championships in this rapidly evolving landscape,” said head coach Sonia LaMonica. “As we celebrate 50 years of UVA Women’s Lacrosse, I am inspired by the remarkable women—past and present—who have shaped this program. I am deeply grateful to this alumna for her unwavering support and generosity and hope it motivates others to join us in building a program that will compete at the highest level and leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

“This is a landmark moment for UVA Women’s Lacrosse and a significant step forward for women’s sports at the University of Virginia,” said Kevin Miller, Executive Director of the Virginia Athletics Foundation. “We are deeply grateful for this transformative commitment, which will not only help shape the future of the program, but also inspire others to rally in support.”

This significant gift—fully endowing three scholarships—comes at a defining moment for Virginia Women’s Lacrosse and competing programs, as this endowment represents just a portion of the broader capital needed to sustain a top-tier program in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. The NCAA recently increased the scholarship cap from 12 to 38 for women’s lacrosse programs, and many peer programs are already moving quickly to fund all 38 scholarships. For Virginia to remain competitive, it must keep pace. This moment calls for bold investment—and it’s just the beginning.

“My hope is that this gift ignites a movement to fully endow and elevate this program for generations to come,” the donor said. “These remarkable student-athletes deserve nothing less than the chance to compete for national championships, earn a world-class education, and build a lifelong network of opportunities. In today’s rapidly changing financial landscape, achieving that vision requires bold, united philanthropic action—and I have no doubt we can make it happen.”

To make a gift in support of the women’s lacrosse scholarship endowment, click here.

To learn more about the Virginia Athletics Foundation, click here.