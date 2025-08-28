Football Gameday Enhancements Announced for 2025 Season

STADIUM MAP

Fans are encouraged to download the Virginia Sports Mobile App, available in the App Store and Google Play. In addition to “Gameday Mode” which features prominent gameday information and updates including traffic and weather alerts, the app will also now feature an interactive Scott Stadium map capable of providing real-time updates on activations in and around the stadium as well as wait times for the shuttle buses. In partnership with UVA Geospatial Engineering Services fans who tune in won’t miss experiences such as Fan Fest, the Wahoo Walk, bus shuttle pickup times and more.

GAMEDAY TEXT ALERTS

Beginning three hours prior to kickoff, if you have a question or need non-immediate assistance, simply text the keyword HOOSHELP to 434.826.2717 along with your message. A member of the UVA Athletics staff will be able to assist you.

Add the number to your contact list on your phone for easy access on game day!

Text HOOSFB to 434.826.2868 to subscribe and receive up-to-date game day traffic, weather and promotion alerts!

Standard text message rates for your individual plan apply. To cancel enrollment at any time, text STOP to 434.826.2868. For more information, click here.

For any additional feedback that you would like to provide to UVA athletics post-game, please complete the form here.

Hill Access

The Hill at Scott Stadium will be open to all fans on a first come, first served basis for the first six home games this season. No restrictions on entry will be in place until Hill capacity is reached as determined by UVA Athletics and UVA’s Department of Safety & Security. If Hill capacity is reached, each access point of the Hill will be operated on a one in, one out basis until no longer necessary. All fans are encouraged to arrive early and secure their spot.

For the final home game, the Hill is currently restricted to UVA students only. Students will be required to present a current valid UVA ID for access upon each entry. Other groups may be considered for entry at a future date.

Cavalier Marching Band Shows

The Cavalier Marching Band has created 7 dynamic halftime shows in addition to the traditional pregame precision show. They are:

Aug. 30 vs. Coastal Carolina – Glitter, Glam, & Gaga: featuring the music of Demi Lovato, the Weather Girls, Muse, Chappell Roan, and Lady Gaga (home and visitor sidelines).

Sept. 13 vs. William & Mary – Movers and Shakers: featuring the music of Bob Marley, Cheryl Lynn, Aretha Franklin, Kendrick Lamar/SZA, John Legend, and Beyonce (home and visitor sidelines).

Sept. 20 vs. Stanford – La vida es un carnaval: three exciting works featuring 10 virtuosic artists from the Boston Brass and U.S. Army Brass Quintet (performed to the home sideline only). This show is generously supported by an Arts Council Grant.

Sept. 26 vs. Florida State – CMB After Dark: the CMB brings perennial favorites to the field! The Good Old Song, Party Like a Rockstar, Word Up, Runaway Baby, and a special performance to the Hill in the end zone (home and visitor sidelines, Hill endzone).

Oct. 18 vs. Washington State – Hoos Take Flight: featuring music from How to Train your Dragon, Kenny Loggins, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Steve Miller Band, Foo Fighters, and the movie Wicked.

Nov. 8 vs. Wake Forest – Heroes Appreciation: the band is joined by 300 high school students from around Virginia as it performs its traditional Armed Forces salute.

Nov. 29 vs. Virginia Tech – The Dragon with Small Wings: the CMB closes the season with a halftime show inspired by an original children’s story penned by a UVA Health Children’s patient. The show features animations by a UVA Art student on Hoovision and includes live narration by Jamar Hicks, with a message that perseverance and trying your best helps you make your dreams come true.

Group Days/Contact Info

Group packages are now available for 2025 Cavalier Football. Join dozens of groups who have already locked into secure block tickets, exclusive experiences and more, all for a discounted rates. If you have a group of 20 or more and are interested in attending a game this season, learn more here: https://virginiasports.com/virginia-football-group-tickets-and-fan-experiences/

TICKET TRANSFER

Season-ticket members may transfer, return, buy, or sell tickets online through their online account at UVATix.com. The “Transfer Tickets” option allows season ticket members to electronically send their tickets via text or email to their guests. Season-ticket members may also use the “Donate Tickets” option to return tickets to Virginia Athletics to be repurposed for another UVA fan.

New this year – digital tickets are subject to Apple Account Binding for Apple devices running iOS 16.4 or later. This feature securely links each UVATix.com account to the corresponding Apple account, helping prevent ticket fraud and unauthorized sharing. After a quick one-time setup when downloading the first ticket, all future tickets will bind automatically and work seamlessly upon entering the gate. To share tickets, fans must use the official “Transfer” function on UVATix.com. Tickets shared through unauthorized channels – such as screenshots, email/text forwarding, or shared logins – will be disabled and will not be valid for entry.