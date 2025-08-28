Football Gameday Enhancements Announced for 2025 Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Ahead of the Aug. 30 season opener at Scott Stadium against Coastal Carolina, the Virginia Athletics department has announced several fan experience enhancements for the 2025 Virginia Football season. Many new initiatives were influenced directly from the recently formed Football Fan Experience Council, entirely comprised of Cavalier supporters representing a broad spectrum of fandom.
THEME DATES & GIVEAWAYS
Aug. 30 vs. Coastal Carolina – Paint the Town Orange – WEAR ORANGE!
Sept. 13 vs. William & Mary – UVA Strong – WEAR WHITE! *First 25,000 fans will receive a white UVA Strong Shirt
Sept. 20 vs. Stanford – Season Ticket Member Exclusive Gift
Sept. 26 vs. Florida State – True Blue Game – WEAR BLUE!
Oct. 18 vs. Washington State – Homecomings/Breast Cancer Awareness
Nov. 8 vs. Wake Forest – Heroes Appreciation/Family Weekend
Nov. 29 vs. Virginia Tech – Senior Day
NOTE: Replica jersey giveaway for students will be at a game to be determined.
AFFORDABILITY INITIATIVES
As part of Virginia Athletic department’s ongoing efforts to increase fan engagement and attendance across all sports, several affordability initiatives have been introduced for the 2025 season.
- Family Four Pack: Starting at $520, fans can lock in four season tickets for just over $18 per game.
- Hoos Choice Flex Pack: Starting at just $99, fans have autonomy to select any combination of 3 games from any of Virginia’s first six home games.
- Cavman’s Crew: All-Star packages start at just $50 and include tickets to three home games for both a child and parent. Other benefits include discounted tickets to select men’s basketball games and free tickets to select women’s basketball and men’s lacrosse games as well as a holiday gift from Cavman.
- Fan First Games: The Coastal Carolina and William & Mary games have tickets starting at just $16.50 and Family Four Packs starting at $54, while the ACC opener vs. Stanford has Family Four Packs starting at $108.
O-HILL: THE PREGAME EPICENTER
- Cavalier Fan Fest will return to O-Hill for the second-straight season and feature tailgate games, inflatables, activations for kids and more!
- Full-Service Tailgating: Through Virginia Athletics’ partnership with REVELxp, fans can secure end-to-end tailgate support on both a full-season and single-game basis. Customizable packages include items such as tailgate tents, tables and chairs, TVs with cable hookups, catered meals and more. For more information, visit: https://revelxp.com/virginia-tailgating?selectedEvent=3717
SHUTTLES/PARKING
Virginia Athletics has partnered with UVA Parking & Transportation to improve the efficiency of the gameday shuttle services. Shuttles will continue to operate free of charge from Fontaine Research Park, John Paul Jones Arena and North Grounds (Darden/The Park). Routes will now drop off directly at the Scott Stadium East and West gates.
Additionally, all shuttle buses are ADA-accessible, so patrons requiring those services are no longer required to shuttle from The Park; All shuttles can accommodate ADA patrons. Shuttles will begin three hours prior to kickoff, run throughout the game and run for at least one hour postgame.
Note: The Fontaine Garage will not be available for the Coastal Carolina game and is expected to open later in the season.
PREMIUM EXPERIENCES
WAHOO MEMORIES: Experiences such as Hoo Vision messages, exclusive locker room tours, VIP experiences for the Wahoo Walk, securing engagements with Cavman and more are now available.
LOGE & CABANA SEATING: New premium seating options including loge and cabana seating are being piloted this season on a first come-first serve basis. Amenities include enhanced concessions, in-seat service and more and packages are available for single-game and full-season basis. Options are limited, so fans are encouraged to lock in quickly.
PREMIUM TRAVEL PACKAGES: Make it a VIP weekend with a premium travel package! The bundle includes a two-night stay in the Omni Hotel, roundtrip transportation to pregame events, priority tickets, exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences and premium tailgate access. Packages are available for the Wake Forest (Nov. 8) game.
For more information on all premium experiences, visit: https://virginiasports.com/virginia-football-premium-experiences/
NEW LED RIBBON BOARDS
This offseason, the fascia and entry portal ribbon boards in Scott Stadium were upgraded. The displays are twice the resolution of the previous boards. The fascia displays now feature two additional “Game in Progress” scoreboards on the East and West 50-yard lines, including score, clocks, down and distance.
This augments the existing Game in Progress displays on Hoo Vision and on the fascia in the south end zone. The end caps of the fascia displays will continue a permanent rotation of live scores from games around the country, with improved design and readability thanks to the new displays.
CONCESSION UPGRADES
Several stands throughout Scott Stadium this season will feature specialty items.
- Hoos Home Stand – behind sections 106, 126, 505, 509, 520, 526, 531 and 535
- BBQ Alley – behind sections 112, 120 and 514, “Eat Drink Taco” behind section 115
- Hamburger House – behind section 117
- Eat Drink Nacho – on both the West and East perimeters.
FOOD TRUCKS
Alongside many food trucks that will rotate each game, Chick-Fil-A will host their food truck on the East side of Scott Stadium.
ALCOHOL SALES
In addition to sales at most concession stands, 14 dedicated alcohol pop-ups will be scattered throughout Scott Stadium. Patrons will continue to be limited to two alcohol purchases per transaction. Wine bars will also be located on both the West and East sides of Scott Stadium just inside the main stadium gates and will rotate through local vineyards and wineries.
NEW TECHNOLOGY
All points of sale have been replaced with dual-screen technology to an effort to increase efficiency of transactions.
ATTENTION NON-PROFITS
Aramark is also partnering with local non-profits to provide fundraising opportunities on gamedays. For more information, please contact Bruna Harper at fornerharper-bruna@armark.com.
STADIUM MAP
Fans are encouraged to download the Virginia Sports Mobile App, available in the App Store and Google Play. In addition to “Gameday Mode” which features prominent gameday information and updates including traffic and weather alerts, the app will also now feature an interactive Scott Stadium map capable of providing real-time updates on activations in and around the stadium as well as wait times for the shuttle buses. In partnership with UVA Geospatial Engineering Services fans who tune in won’t miss experiences such as Fan Fest, the Wahoo Walk, bus shuttle pickup times and more.
GAMEDAY TEXT ALERTS
Beginning three hours prior to kickoff, if you have a question or need non-immediate assistance, simply text the keyword HOOSHELP to 434.826.2717 along with your message. A member of the UVA Athletics staff will be able to assist you.
Add the number to your contact list on your phone for easy access on game day!
Text HOOSFB to 434.826.2868 to subscribe and receive up-to-date game day traffic, weather and promotion alerts!
Standard text message rates for your individual plan apply. To cancel enrollment at any time, text STOP to 434.826.2868. For more information, click here.
For any additional feedback that you would like to provide to UVA athletics post-game, please complete the form here.
Hill Access
The Hill at Scott Stadium will be open to all fans on a first come, first served basis for the first six home games this season. No restrictions on entry will be in place until Hill capacity is reached as determined by UVA Athletics and UVA’s Department of Safety & Security. If Hill capacity is reached, each access point of the Hill will be operated on a one in, one out basis until no longer necessary. All fans are encouraged to arrive early and secure their spot.
For the final home game, the Hill is currently restricted to UVA students only. Students will be required to present a current valid UVA ID for access upon each entry. Other groups may be considered for entry at a future date.
Cavalier Marching Band Shows
The Cavalier Marching Band has created 7 dynamic halftime shows in addition to the traditional pregame precision show. They are:
Aug. 30 vs. Coastal Carolina – Glitter, Glam, & Gaga: featuring the music of Demi Lovato, the Weather Girls, Muse, Chappell Roan, and Lady Gaga (home and visitor sidelines).
Sept. 13 vs. William & Mary – Movers and Shakers: featuring the music of Bob Marley, Cheryl Lynn, Aretha Franklin, Kendrick Lamar/SZA, John Legend, and Beyonce (home and visitor sidelines).
Sept. 20 vs. Stanford – La vida es un carnaval: three exciting works featuring 10 virtuosic artists from the Boston Brass and U.S. Army Brass Quintet (performed to the home sideline only). This show is generously supported by an Arts Council Grant.
Sept. 26 vs. Florida State – CMB After Dark: the CMB brings perennial favorites to the field! The Good Old Song, Party Like a Rockstar, Word Up, Runaway Baby, and a special performance to the Hill in the end zone (home and visitor sidelines, Hill endzone).
Oct. 18 vs. Washington State – Hoos Take Flight: featuring music from How to Train your Dragon, Kenny Loggins, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Steve Miller Band, Foo Fighters, and the movie Wicked.
Nov. 8 vs. Wake Forest – Heroes Appreciation: the band is joined by 300 high school students from around Virginia as it performs its traditional Armed Forces salute.
Nov. 29 vs. Virginia Tech – The Dragon with Small Wings: the CMB closes the season with a halftime show inspired by an original children’s story penned by a UVA Health Children’s patient. The show features animations by a UVA Art student on Hoovision and includes live narration by Jamar Hicks, with a message that perseverance and trying your best helps you make your dreams come true.
Group Days/Contact Info
Group packages are now available for 2025 Cavalier Football. Join dozens of groups who have already locked into secure block tickets, exclusive experiences and more, all for a discounted rates. If you have a group of 20 or more and are interested in attending a game this season, learn more here: https://virginiasports.com/virginia-football-group-tickets-and-fan-experiences/
TICKET TRANSFER
Season-ticket members may transfer, return, buy, or sell tickets online through their online account at UVATix.com. The “Transfer Tickets” option allows season ticket members to electronically send their tickets via text or email to their guests. Season-ticket members may also use the “Donate Tickets” option to return tickets to Virginia Athletics to be repurposed for another UVA fan.
New this year – digital tickets are subject to Apple Account Binding for Apple devices running iOS 16.4 or later. This feature securely links each UVATix.com account to the corresponding Apple account, helping prevent ticket fraud and unauthorized sharing. After a quick one-time setup when downloading the first ticket, all future tickets will bind automatically and work seamlessly upon entering the gate. To share tickets, fans must use the official “Transfer” function on UVATix.com. Tickets shared through unauthorized channels – such as screenshots, email/text forwarding, or shared logins – will be disabled and will not be valid for entry.