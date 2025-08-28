Golfweek Tabs UVA No. 2; Pair Featured on All-America Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seniors Ben James (First Team) and Bryan Lee (Third Team) garnered preseason All-America honors from Golfweek on Thursday (Aug. 28). Virginia was one of nine schools nationally and the only Atlantic Coast Conference program with multiple honorees.

James has been named a First Team All-American by Golfweek for each of his first three seasons, the only player in program history to capture multiple first team All-America accolades. Lee was an honorable mention All-American as a junior last season. The pair also landed on the Haskins Award Preseason Watch List earlier this week.

Virginia, the 2025 NCAA Runner-Up, is ranked the No. 2 team in the country according to Golfweek’s preseason ranking. UVA is coming off the program’s first ever ACC Championship in 2025 and return five of their six golfers that competed in last year’s historic NCAA Tournament run. Four returning players are ranked in the top-50 of the latest World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) – James (No. 2), Lee (No. 30), Paul Chang (No. 35) and Josh Duangmanee (No. 44)

Before the Cavaliers begin their fall schedule at the Invitational at the Honors Course (Sept. 15-16) in Ooltewah, Tenn., James will represent the United States in the Walker Cup at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach Calif. (Sept. 6-7).

First Team

Ethan Fang, Jr., Oklahoma State

Ben James, Sr., Virginia

Jackson Koivun, Jr., Auburn

Michael La Sasso, Sr., Ole Miss

Christiaan Maas, Sr., Texas

Jacob Modleski, Jr., Notre Dame

Tommy Morrison, Sr., Texas

Preston Stout, Jr., Oklahoma State

Jase Summy, Sr., Oklahoma

Arni Sveinsson, So., LSU

Second Team

Daniel Bennett, So., Texas

Mahanth Chirravuri, Sr., Pepperdine

Ryder Cowan, Jr., Oklahoma

Connor Graham, So., Texas Tech

Max Herendeen, Jr., Illinois

Filip Jakubcik, Sr., Arizona

Luke Poulter, Jr., Florida

Lance Simpson, Sr., Tennessee

Tyler Weaver, Jr., Florida State

Connor Williams, Jr., Arizona State

Third Team

Josiah Gilbert, Jr., Auburn

Frankie Harris, Sr., South Carolina

Dane Huddleston, Jr., Illinois

Bryan Lee, Sr., Virginia

Eric Lee, Jr., Oklahoma State

Michael Mjaaseth, Sr., Arizona State

Kihei Akina, Fr., BYU

Cameron Tankersley, Sr., Ole Miss

Jack Turner, Jr., Florida

Wells Williams, Sr., Vanderbilt