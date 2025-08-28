Golfweek Tabs UVA No. 2; Pair Featured on All-America Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seniors Ben James (First Team) and Bryan Lee (Third Team) garnered preseason All-America honors from Golfweek on Thursday (Aug. 28). Virginia was one of nine schools nationally and the only Atlantic Coast Conference program with multiple honorees.
James has been named a First Team All-American by Golfweek for each of his first three seasons, the only player in program history to capture multiple first team All-America accolades. Lee was an honorable mention All-American as a junior last season. The pair also landed on the Haskins Award Preseason Watch List earlier this week.
Virginia, the 2025 NCAA Runner-Up, is ranked the No. 2 team in the country according to Golfweek’s preseason ranking. UVA is coming off the program’s first ever ACC Championship in 2025 and return five of their six golfers that competed in last year’s historic NCAA Tournament run. Four returning players are ranked in the top-50 of the latest World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) – James (No. 2), Lee (No. 30), Paul Chang (No. 35) and Josh Duangmanee (No. 44)
Before the Cavaliers begin their fall schedule at the Invitational at the Honors Course (Sept. 15-16) in Ooltewah, Tenn., James will represent the United States in the Walker Cup at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach Calif. (Sept. 6-7).
First Team
Ethan Fang, Jr., Oklahoma State
Ben James, Sr., Virginia
Jackson Koivun, Jr., Auburn
Michael La Sasso, Sr., Ole Miss
Christiaan Maas, Sr., Texas
Jacob Modleski, Jr., Notre Dame
Tommy Morrison, Sr., Texas
Preston Stout, Jr., Oklahoma State
Jase Summy, Sr., Oklahoma
Arni Sveinsson, So., LSU
Second Team
Daniel Bennett, So., Texas
Mahanth Chirravuri, Sr., Pepperdine
Ryder Cowan, Jr., Oklahoma
Connor Graham, So., Texas Tech
Max Herendeen, Jr., Illinois
Filip Jakubcik, Sr., Arizona
Luke Poulter, Jr., Florida
Lance Simpson, Sr., Tennessee
Tyler Weaver, Jr., Florida State
Connor Williams, Jr., Arizona State
Third Team
Josiah Gilbert, Jr., Auburn
Frankie Harris, Sr., South Carolina
Dane Huddleston, Jr., Illinois
Bryan Lee, Sr., Virginia
Eric Lee, Jr., Oklahoma State
Michael Mjaaseth, Sr., Arizona State
Kihei Akina, Fr., BYU
Cameron Tankersley, Sr., Ole Miss
Jack Turner, Jr., Florida
Wells Williams, Sr., Vanderbilt