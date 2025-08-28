No.3 Virginia Opens Season Against No.18 Penn State on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No.3 Virginia field hockey team opens the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29, taking on No.18 Penn State at 5 p.m. at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.

HOW TO WATCH

Live coverage of Friday’s game will be broadcast on ACCNX. Links to the live stream and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAFieldHockey).

MATCH NOTES

Virginia is ranked No.3 in the NFHCA Preseason Poll

Virginia has been ranked in the top 10 of the NFHCA poll since the Week 1 poll of the 2022 season

The Cavaliers posted a 14-5 record in 2024, advancing to the NCAA Quarterfinals

The team returns leading scorers from last year, including graduate student Suze Leemans and junior Emma Watchilla

The Cavaliers and Nittany Lions have played one another on opening weekend of the season every year since 2009 (except the pandemic season of 2020-21)

Virginia won last year’s meeting 2-1 in State College, Pa. UVA was ranked No. 3 and Penn State No.16



ON THE HORIZON

The Cavaliers will host take on Ohio State and Rutgers on Friday, Sept. 5 (4 p.m.) and Sunday, Sept. 7 (11 a.m.) in the BIG TEN/ACC Challenge in Columbus, Ohio before returning home to host JMU on Sunday, Sept.14 (1 p.m.). Admission is free for all regular season contests at Turf Field.