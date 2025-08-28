Virginia Baseball Announces 2025 Fall Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team will play two exhibition games against Georgetown (Sept. 27) and Navy (Oct. 19) this fall at Disharoon Park. In addition, the Cavaliers will play the annual Fall World Series on Oct. 23-25, along with weekly intrasquad scrimmages beginning in September.

Admission to all Virginia home fall baseball competitions is free and open to the public. Disharoon Park concession stands will only be open for the two exhibition dates, Sept. 27 and Oct. 19. Gates open one hour prior to first pitch for all scheduled competitions.

Parking is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis in JPJ South, JPJ West, and JPJ Parking Garage for both exhibitions.

Game times for the intrasquad scrimmages will be announced each Monday throughout the fall. All times and dates are subject to change. Fans should check VirginiaSports.com as well as @UVABaseball on X/Instagram/Facebook for the latest schedule information.

2026 Season Tickets

2026 Baseball Season ticket deposits are on sale now. Deposits are $25 per seat and will apply to your total season ticket balance. Deposit holders will be contacted in VAF Priority Point order to discuss potential seating opportunities based on availability after the September 30 renewal deadline.

Season ticket deposits are meant for new season ticket holders. Returning season ticket holders should not place a deposit and may renew their current seats by completing their renewal application online or by calling the Virginia Athletic Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821.

Returning season ticket members have until September 30 to renew their 2026 baseball season tickets. Season ticket members may submit a request to upgrade their current seats, add additional seats, or relocate to the Field Level Club through their online application or by contacting the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 434-924-8821 or emailing uvatickets@virignia.edu.

General admission season tickets are $99 each. Reserved season tickets start at $150 per season ticket and are based on availability. Season tickets in the infield grandstand, baseline grandstand and field level club have Virginia Athletic Foundation per seat contribution requirements. UVA full-time faculty and staff are eligible to receive a discount of 20 percent on up to four season tickets by calling the ticket office at (434) 924-8821. Season tickets can be paid in full or over an interest-free bill plan.

Fall Exhibition Dates

Sat. Sept. 27 vs Georgetown – 1 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 19 vs Navy – 1 p.m.

Fall World Series

Thurs. Oct. 23 – 5 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 24 – 3 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 25 – 11 a.m.