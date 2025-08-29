Scott Named Director of Operations For Baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia baseball head coach Chris Pollard announced the hiring of Casey Scott as the director of operations on Friday (Aug. 29). Scott comes to Virginia after spending time at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Florida and USA Baseball.

“We are thrilled to have Casey Scott joining our staff as director of operations here at the University of Virginia. Through his experiences as an assistant and head coach at the college level, Casey has built a tremendous skill set from both a baseball and organizational standpoint,” Pollard said. “Over the last several years, Casey has built Bishop Verot into one of the most respected high school programs in the country. He also brings a strong relationship with USA Baseball from his time serving with the 15U National Team.”

Before he arrived in Charlottesville, Casey spent five seasons as the head baseball coach at Bishop Verot in Fort Myers, Fla. During his tenure, the Vikings went 114-42 and appeared in back-to-back FHSAA 3A state semifinals during the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. In 2025, Bishop Verot tallied a school-high 32 wins and was ranked ninth nationally.

Most recently, Scott was the manager of the 15U national team for USA Baseball in the 2025 WBSC U-15 Pan American Championship this summer. Scott also served as the pitching coach for the 15U team squad in 2023 and 2024.

“I’m incredibly honored and thankful to accept the position of director of operations for University of Virginia Baseball,” Scott said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a tradition of excellence. I am also excited to be a part of such a historic program and for what the future holds. Go Hoos!”

Scott started his coaching career in 2009 at State University of New York (SUNY) Brockport after posting a 9-0 record on the mound for the Golden Eagles in two seasons as a player. In 2012, Scott was named head coach of the Syracuse Jr. Chiefs of the New York Collegiate Baseball League and led his team to a title en route to being named the league’s Coach of the Year.

Following his time with the NYCBL, Scott was an assistant coach at SUNY Cortland from 2010-2013 before landing a head coaching gig with Ave Maria University in 2015 after being an assistant for the Gyrenes in 2014. After a three-year stint at Ave Maria, Scott returned to SUNY Cortland as an associate head coach for the 2018 campaign, when he helped the Red Dragons to a 35-12 overall record.