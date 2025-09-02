ACC Releases Conference Schedule for 2025-26 Women’s Basketball Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2025-26 women’s basketball conference schedule on Tuesday (Sept. 2). Virginia will play 18 regular-season ACC games including nine at John Paul Jones Arena.

The 2025-26 season marks the second under the ACC’s new scheduling model. The Cavaliers will square off with their assigned travel partner, Virginia Tech, both home and away. Virginia will play eight additional opponents at home and another eight on the road.

As previously announced, the top 15 teams in the final league standings will play in the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, played March 4-8 at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

ACC Home Schedule

Virginia will host matchups with SMU (Dec. 29), Clemson (Jan. 1), Syracuse (Jan. 11), Pittsburgh (Jan. 22), NC State (Jan. 25), Miami (Feb. 5), Notre Dame (Feb. 8), North Carolina (Feb. 26) and Virginia Tech (March 1).

ACC Road Schedule

The road slate includes games at Boston College (Dec. 7), Florida State (Jan. 4), Georgia Tech (Jan. 8), Duke (Jan. 15), Wake Forest (Jan. 29), Virginia Tech (Feb. 1), California (Feb. 12), Stanford (Feb. 15) and Louisville (Feb. 22).

Tipoff times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

Team Highlights

UVA’s full season schedule features 28 unique opponents, 10 of which made NCAA Tournament play in 2024-25 and combined for a total of 11 wins in the tournament. Eight of Virginia’s opponents earned an eight-seed or higher in the 2024-25 tournament.

Virginia returns key pieces from last year’s squad including first team All-ACC selection and All-America honorable mention, Kymora Johnson.

Last season, the Cavaliers knocked off then-No. 8 North Carolina marking the team’s first win in Chapel Hill since 2001

Virginia averaged 4,307 spectators at JPJ in 2024-25. The only season with a higher attendance figure was in 1991-92, when the team was coming off its first national championship game appearance.

Season Tickets

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season start at $70 each and may be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1).

Family Four Pack

New for the 2025-26 season, Virginia Athletics is introducing the Family Four Pack starting at $240 for four season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends. For more information about the Family Four Pack, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for November home games are on sale now. Tickets for the remainder of the 2025-26 season will go on sale later in the year. Groups of 20 or more can take advantage of a discounted rate. Reserved group seating and a variety of fan experience opportunities.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at any time on UVATix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets during normal business hours in-person at Bryant Hall inside Scott Stadium or by calling the ticket office at (434) 924-8821. The box office opens at John Paul Jones Arena for ticket purchases beginning 60 minutes prior to the event. Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance.