Hoos Aiming to Build on Opener

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia football roster includes 34 players who already have earned bachelor’s degrees, as well as 19 others who are on track to graduate in December or May.

Experience clearly is not an issue for the Cavaliers this year. And that, center Brady Wilson said Tuesday, should help them successfully navigate the peaks and valleys of the season.

The team’s veterans know, said Wilson, a graduate transfer from UAB, that “no matter what happens—a win, a loss—it doesn’t matter. Our guys are very experienced, and no matter what happens, they’re able to have that mindset: OK, next game. And that’s what we’re in right now. It doesn’t matter what we did last game, we’re focusing on NC State now.”

Virginia opened the season, its fourth under head coach Tony Elliott, with a 48-7 rout of Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium. Now comes the first of the Wahoos’ five road games. At noon Saturday, UVA meets NC State (1-0) at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

ESPN2 is televising the game, which will not count toward their ACC records.

In 2024, Virginia won four of its first five games but faded as the season went on, finishing 5-7. That was partly a result of the tough schedule the Hoos faced during the second half of the season, but they also could have dealt with success better.

“It’s very hard,” Elliott said Tuesday during his weekly press conference at the Hardie Center. “Probably the hardest part is handling success, and that was the message that I had with the team [after the Coastal game]. Obviously, they got off to a good start and got the result that they wanted. Now they got to make sure that they flush it and start back over and reinvest in the process.

“And this is a different [UVA] team. So the things that I learned [last year] were more relative to that team. This team is going to have to kind of figure out their identity. But that was a message to the group, that we got the result that we wanted. Now let’s recommit to the process, go back to work. And I told them, ‘Congratulations. You get to do it all over again.’ That’s the real challenge.”

Asked if it’s difficult for a team to turn its attention to the next game after a big win, safety Christian Charles said, “It could be difficult. But I don’t see it being difficult for our team at all. I feel like Coach Elliott has talked about this a lot, and I’m happy that he did, because it’s very important. We went 1-0 for that week, but now after having Saturday night and Sunday to kind of digest it, then Monday morning, the moment you come in, it’s back to just the grind to become 1-0 again this week.”

Charles is a graduate transfer from Tennessee. Defensive end Daniel Rickert came to UVA this spring after graduating from Tennessee Tech.

The Cavaliers enjoyed the one-sided win over Coastal, Rickert said, but “that’s what we expected to do week one, and we did it, and now it’s like, ‘Let’s move on and do it again this week.’ ”