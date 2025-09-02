Ross Garners ACC Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s wide receiver Cam Ross has been named both the ACC’s Receiver and Specialist of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday (Sept. 2). Ross is the first player in program history to receive both honors during his UVA career.

Ross was sensational in Virginia’s 48-7 season-opening win over Coastal Carolina (Aug. 30), totaling an ACC-best 224 all-purpose yards. He returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, which tied the longest kick return in program history and marked UVA’s first kickoff return score since 2019. He was one of only two Power 4 players to record a 100-yard return in Week 1. Ross also hauled in seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown to notch his fourth career 100-yard receiving game, the most of any Cavalier on this year’s roster. His 224 all-purpose yards ranked third nationally in Week 1.

In addition to his recognition from the ACC, Ross, who graduated from St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.), was named the DC Touchdown Club Washington Metro College Football Player of the Week. He was also named to Pro Football Focus’s ACC Team of the Week as a wide receiver.

Up next, Virginia (1-0) travels to NC State (1-0) Saturday (Sept. 6) for a non-conference tilt. Opening kickoff from Carter-Finley Stadium is set for noon on ESPN2 and Virginia Sports Radio Network.