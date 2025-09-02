Sloan Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia field hockey freshman back Lauren Sloan was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week announced Tuesday (Sept. 2) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In her collegiate debut, Lauren Sloan scored her first career goal against No.18 Penn State to give Virginia the 5-1 victory in the Cavaliers season opener (Aug.29). She also assisted on the Cavalier’s fourth goal of the game scored by senior captain Lauren Kenah. This marks the first conference honor of the 2025 season.

The No.3 Virginia field hockey team will be back in action against No.13 Ohio State and No.16 Rutgers on Friday, Sept. 5 (4 p.m.) and Sunday, Sept. 7 (11 a.m.) in the BIG TEN/ACC Challenge in Columbus, Ohio before returning home to host JMU on Sunday, Sept.14 (1 p.m.). Admission is free for all regular season contests at Turf Field.