LaMonica Welcomes 2025 Signing Class to Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia’s head women’s lacrosse coach, Sonia LaMonica, announced today (Sept. 3) Virginia’s 2025 signing class, which includes 10 freshmen who will join the team in the fall.

The class includes five players featured in the Nike Lacrosse/IL Power 100 Freshmen Rankings and three players from Charlottesville.

Joining the Cavaliers are Annabell Adams (Darien, Conn.), Cady Flaherty (Massapequa, N.Y.), Raleigh Foster (Charlottesville, Va.), Blair Fox (Malvern, Pa./Charlottesville, Va.), Alexia Giannakopoulos (Manhasset, N.Y.), Delaney Poindexter (Charlottesville, Va.), Serena Reiter (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Megan Rocklein (Lake Forest, Ill.), Addie Schaeffer (Webster, N.Y.) and Allie Trukenbrod (Wilmette, Ill.)

“I love the determination and fierce mindset of this class; those were some of the key qualities that attracted our coaching staff to them in the first place,” LaMonica said. “There’s a tenacity about the way they play the game that fits our team culture through and through. I can’t wait for their impact to unfold.”

2025 Virginia Women’s Lacrosse Freshman Class

Annabell Adams | Attack | Darien, Conn. | Darien High

Ranked in the Top 50 of the Nike Lacrosse/IL Power 100 Freshmen Rankings

2025 USA Lacrosse High School All American

Helped lead the 2023 Connecticut State Lacrosse Champion Darien High to a No. 1 national ranking and an undefeated season

Two-time First Team All-State Class LL, All-FCIAC

2025 All America New Balance Senior Game

Cady Flaherty | Midfield | Massapequa, N.Y. | Sacred Heart Academy

Named in the Nike Lacrosse/IL Power 100 Freshmen Rankings

Three-time All-League (New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association

Three-time MVP after being named the rookie of the year her freshman season

2025 NHSSCA Kevin Vanderbush High School All American (National High School Strength and Conditioning All American Award)

Also played three years of soccer, earning All-League honors her junior and senior seasons, as well as the Spartan leadership award

Raleigh Foster | Attack | Charlottesville, Va. | St. Anne’s-Belfield

Two-time First Team All-State, earning second team honors her sophomore year

Three-time First Team All-Central Virginia after earning second-team honors her freshman year

Three-time All-LIS

Two-time VISAA D1 Champions with STAB and four-time LIS Champions

Named to the 2022 American Select All-Tournament team

Younger sister of UVA women’s lacrosse junior attacker Addi Foster

Blair Fox | Midfield | Malvern, Pa./Charlottesville, Va. | St. Anne’s-Belfield

Ranked in the Top 50 of the Nike Lacrosse/IL Power 100 Freshmen Rankings

Played three years at The Agnes Irwin School in Rosemont, Pa., before transferring to St. Anne’s-Belfield in Charlottesville for her senior season

Reached 200th career draw control during junior year

88 goals, 10 assists, 253 draw controls and 152 ground balls in her prep career

USA Lacrosse All-American

Alexia Giannakopoulos | Defense | Manhasset, N.Y. | Manhasset Secondary School

USA Lacrosse All-American Honorable Mention Selection

Two-time All-County Selection

Newsday All-Long Island 2nd Team

Two-time Newsday Top 100 Girls Long Island

Two-time LILJ All-Long Island

Delaney Poindexter | Midfield | Charlottesville, Va. | The Covenant School

Three-time D2 State Player of the Year

Three-time First Team All-State

Four-time Conference Player of the Year

2025 HER Sports Lacrosse Player of the Year

Helped lead Covenant to four D2 State Championships (2022-25)

Serena Reiter | Goalkeeper | Highlands Ranch, Colo. | ThunderRidge

Named in the Nike Lacrosse/IL Power 100 Freshmen Rankings

Three-time American Select team member for Team Colorado, making the All-Star team

2025 All-American Watch List

460 saves in her high school career, .479 save percentage. Also scored two goals

All-Conference and All-State honors

Megan Rocklein | Midfield | Lake Forest, Ill. | Lake Forest High

USA Lacrosse All-American

Four-time All-State

Four-time All-Conference for the North Suburban Conference

Scored 268 goals with 225 assists in her prep career

Two-time LFHS Team MVP and two-time team captain

Addie Schaeffer | Midfield | Webster, N.Y. | Webster Thomas High

Five-year varsity lacrosse player at Webster Thomas

Two-time First Team All-Monroe County, also earning one year of second-team honors

Team MVP

Three-year captain

Also played two years of varsity soccer (outside back), being named First Team All-Monroe County

Allie Trukenbrod | Defense | Wilmette, Ill. | New Trier High School