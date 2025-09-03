LaMonica Welcomes 2025 Signing Class to Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia’s head women’s lacrosse coach, Sonia LaMonica, announced today (Sept. 3) Virginia’s 2025 signing class, which includes 10 freshmen who will join the team in the fall.
The class includes five players featured in the Nike Lacrosse/IL Power 100 Freshmen Rankings and three players from Charlottesville.
Joining the Cavaliers are Annabell Adams (Darien, Conn.), Cady Flaherty (Massapequa, N.Y.), Raleigh Foster (Charlottesville, Va.), Blair Fox (Malvern, Pa./Charlottesville, Va.), Alexia Giannakopoulos (Manhasset, N.Y.), Delaney Poindexter (Charlottesville, Va.), Serena Reiter (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Megan Rocklein (Lake Forest, Ill.), Addie Schaeffer (Webster, N.Y.) and Allie Trukenbrod (Wilmette, Ill.)
“I love the determination and fierce mindset of this class; those were some of the key qualities that attracted our coaching staff to them in the first place,” LaMonica said. “There’s a tenacity about the way they play the game that fits our team culture through and through. I can’t wait for their impact to unfold.”
2025 Virginia Women’s Lacrosse Freshman Class
Annabell Adams | Attack | Darien, Conn. | Darien High
- Ranked in the Top 50 of the Nike Lacrosse/IL Power 100 Freshmen Rankings
- 2025 USA Lacrosse High School All American
- Helped lead the 2023 Connecticut State Lacrosse Champion Darien High to a No. 1 national ranking and an undefeated season
- Two-time First Team All-State Class LL, All-FCIAC
- 2025 All America New Balance Senior Game
Cady Flaherty | Midfield | Massapequa, N.Y. | Sacred Heart Academy
- Named in the Nike Lacrosse/IL Power 100 Freshmen Rankings
- Three-time All-League (New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association
- Three-time MVP after being named the rookie of the year her freshman season
- 2025 NHSSCA Kevin Vanderbush High School All American (National High School Strength and Conditioning All American Award)
- Also played three years of soccer, earning All-League honors her junior and senior seasons, as well as the Spartan leadership award
Raleigh Foster | Attack | Charlottesville, Va. | St. Anne’s-Belfield
- Two-time First Team All-State, earning second team honors her sophomore year
- Three-time First Team All-Central Virginia after earning second-team honors her freshman year
- Three-time All-LIS
- Two-time VISAA D1 Champions with STAB and four-time LIS Champions
- Named to the 2022 American Select All-Tournament team
- Younger sister of UVA women’s lacrosse junior attacker Addi Foster
Blair Fox | Midfield | Malvern, Pa./Charlottesville, Va. | St. Anne’s-Belfield
- Ranked in the Top 50 of the Nike Lacrosse/IL Power 100 Freshmen Rankings
- Played three years at The Agnes Irwin School in Rosemont, Pa., before transferring to St. Anne’s-Belfield in Charlottesville for her senior season
- Reached 200th career draw control during junior year
- 88 goals, 10 assists, 253 draw controls and 152 ground balls in her prep career
- USA Lacrosse All-American
Alexia Giannakopoulos | Defense | Manhasset, N.Y. | Manhasset Secondary School
- USA Lacrosse All-American Honorable Mention Selection
- Two-time All-County Selection
- Newsday All-Long Island 2nd Team
- Two-time Newsday Top 100 Girls Long Island
- Two-time LILJ All-Long Island
Delaney Poindexter | Midfield | Charlottesville, Va. | The Covenant School
- Three-time D2 State Player of the Year
- Three-time First Team All-State
- Four-time Conference Player of the Year
- 2025 HER Sports Lacrosse Player of the Year
- Helped lead Covenant to four D2 State Championships (2022-25)
Serena Reiter | Goalkeeper | Highlands Ranch, Colo. | ThunderRidge
- Named in the Nike Lacrosse/IL Power 100 Freshmen Rankings
- Three-time American Select team member for Team Colorado, making the All-Star team
- 2025 All-American Watch List
- 460 saves in her high school career, .479 save percentage. Also scored two goals
- All-Conference and All-State honors
Megan Rocklein | Midfield | Lake Forest, Ill. | Lake Forest High
- USA Lacrosse All-American
- Four-time All-State
- Four-time All-Conference for the North Suburban Conference
- Scored 268 goals with 225 assists in her prep career
- Two-time LFHS Team MVP and two-time team captain
Addie Schaeffer | Midfield | Webster, N.Y. | Webster Thomas High
- Five-year varsity lacrosse player at Webster Thomas
- Two-time First Team All-Monroe County, also earning one year of second-team honors
- Team MVP
- Three-year captain
- Also played two years of varsity soccer (outside back), being named First Team All-Monroe County
Allie Trukenbrod | Defense | Wilmette, Ill. | New Trier High School
- Named in the Nike Lacrosse/IL Power 100 Freshmen Rankings
- Two-time All-American
- Three-time first-team All-State
- Three-time All-Conference
- 2023 USA Select U16 Team