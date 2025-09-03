Virginia Travels to NC State for Designated Non-Conference Tilt

Virginia is looking to join Notre Dame and East Carolina as the only non-conference teams to defeat NC State at home since 2013.

For the first time since 1970 and fourth time ever, UVA plays at North Carolina, Duke and NC State in the same season.

The Cavaliers are seeking their first road win in Raleigh since 2012, a 33-6 victory that halted a six-game skid. The UVA defense held NC State to 19 yards rushing with three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a safety in the contest. It sacked NCSU QB Mike Glennon five times and his backup once.

The Wolfpack has won each of the last three meetings against the Cavaliers and five of the last six games. NC State holds a 37-22-1 advantage in the all-time series.

UVA and the Wolfpack have met 60 times since the inaugural contest between the teams in 1904. The previous 50 games in the series (since 1958) have been part of the ACC schedule.

NC State was one of seven charter members of the ACC, which began play in 1953. Virginia officially joined the conference after that inaugural season.

Virginia and NC State will meet in a non-ACC game for the first time since 1948, a 21-14 Cavalier victory in Raleigh.

Virginia had its highest point total since Tony Elliott took over the program in 2022 with a 48-7 win over Coastal Carolina last weekend in Charlottesville. The 41-point margin of victory was the largest since defeating Duke 48-0 in 2021.

Making his UVA debut, transfer wide receiver Cam Ross amassed 224 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns against Coastal Carolina. Ross matched a school record with a 100-yard kickoff return in the third quarter and hauled in seven passes for 124 yards with an additional score. He became the first college football player with 120 yards receiving and a kick return for a touchdown in the same game since 2020.

Virginia is looking to start the season 2-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2011 and 2012. UVA has only started the season 2-0 in back-to-back seasons four times since the inception of the Atlantic Coast Conference in 1953, a span of 72 years. The Cavaliers started the 2024 season 4-1 and were receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time since 2021.

Virginia won three of its six road contests in 2024, the most since 2011. The Cavaliers are 5-10 in road games under Tony Elliott with a pair of wins over ranked ACC foes – No. 10 North Carolina in 2023 and No. 23 Pitt in 2024.

This offseason, UVA added 32 transfers and 22 freshmen. Virginia leads the nation with 19 players who have been on a college football roster for at least six seasons, including three seventh-year players.

The Cavaliers’ transfer portal class was ranked as high as No. 18 by Rivals.com. The class features numerous players who have garnered preseason national recognition, including Chandler Morris (QB), Jahmal Edrine (WR), Cam Ross (WR), Brady Wilson (OL), Cazeem Moore (DE), and Fisher Camac (DE).