Virginia Travels to NC State for Designated Non-Conference Tilt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coming off its dominant 48-7 season-opening rout of Coastal Carolina, Virginia (1-0) plays its first road game at NC State (1-0) Saturday (Sept. 6) at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and Virginia Sports Radio Network. The game will not count toward either team’s ACC record.
GAME DETAILS
Date: Saturday, Sept. 6
Time: Noon
Television: ESPN2 (Bob Wischusen, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis)
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 381
Press Conference: Fralin Family Head Coach Tony Elliott (Sept. 2)
INSIDE SATURDAY’S MATCHUP
- Virginia and NC State will meet in a non-ACC game for the first time since 1948, a 21-14 Cavalier victory in Raleigh.
- NC State was one of seven charter members of the ACC, which began play in 1953. Virginia officially joined the conference after that inaugural season.
- UVA and the Wolfpack have met 60 times since the inaugural contest between the teams in 1904. The previous 50 games in the series (since 1958) have been part of the ACC schedule.
- The Wolfpack has won each of the last three meetings against the Cavaliers and five of the last six games. NC State holds a 37-22-1 advantage in the all-time series.
- The Cavaliers are seeking their first road win in Raleigh since 2012, a 33-6 victory that halted a six-game skid. The UVA defense held NC State to 19 yards rushing with three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a safety in the contest. It sacked NCSU QB Mike Glennon five times and his backup once.
- Virginia is 9-17 all-time in true road games against NC State.
- For the first time since 1970 and fourth time ever, UVA plays at North Carolina, Duke and NC State in the same season.
- Virginia is looking to join Notre Dame and East Carolina as the only non-conference teams to defeat NC State at home since 2013.
TOP STORYLINES
- Virginia had its highest point total since Tony Elliott took over the program in 2022 with a 48-7 win over Coastal Carolina last weekend in Charlottesville. The 41-point margin of victory was the largest since defeating Duke 48-0 in 2021.
- Making his UVA debut, transfer wide receiver Cam Ross amassed 224 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns against Coastal Carolina. Ross matched a school record with a 100-yard kickoff return in the third quarter and hauled in seven passes for 124 yards with an additional score. He became the first college football player with 120 yards receiving and a kick return for a touchdown in the same game since 2020.
- Virginia is looking to start the season 2-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2011 and 2012. UVA has only started the season 2-0 in back-to-back seasons four times since the inception of the Atlantic Coast Conference in 1953, a span of 72 years. The Cavaliers started the 2024 season 4-1 and were receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time since 2021.
- Virginia won three of its six road contests in 2024, the most since 2011. The Cavaliers are 5-10 in road games under Tony Elliott with a pair of wins over ranked ACC foes – No. 10 North Carolina in 2023 and No. 23 Pitt in 2024.
- This offseason, UVA added 32 transfers and 22 freshmen. Virginia leads the nation with 19 players who have been on a college football roster for at least six seasons, including three seventh-year players.
- The Cavaliers’ transfer portal class was ranked as high as No. 18 by Rivals.com. The class features numerous players who have garnered preseason national recognition, including Chandler Morris (QB), Jahmal Edrine (WR), Cam Ross (WR), Brady Wilson (OL), Cazeem Moore (DE), and Fisher Camac (DE).
- UVA is one of six Power-4 schools to return all 10 assistant coaches. Elliott and his staff are also seeking to increase UVA’s ACC win total for the third consecutive year.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
0 – Sacks allowed vs. Coastal Carolina, the first time UVA hasn’t surrendered a sack since 2022. Virginia allowed 47 sacks in 2024, the fourth most in college football.
1 – Coastal Carolina was 1-for-14 on third down last week.
5 – Number of 100-yard kickoff returns in UVA history. Ross’ effort was the first 100-yard kickoff return since Joe Reed vs. William & Mary in 2019.
35 – Number of new players, either first years or transfers to play in their first game for UVA including, 7 offensive starters and 6 defensive starters.