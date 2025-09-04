No. 3 Virginia Field Hockey Gears up for BIG TEN/ACC Challenge

COLUMBUS, OHIO – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to play two matches in the BIG TEN/ACC Challenge against No.13 Ohio State (2-0, 00 BIG TEN) on Friday (Sept. 5) and No.16 Rutgers (2-0, 00 BIG TEN) on Sunday (Sept. 7) at Buckeye Varsity Field in Columbus, Ohio.

HOW TO WATCH

Live coverage of both games will be broadcast on BIG TEN+. Links to the live stream and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAFieldHockey).

Vs. No. 13 Ohio State on Friday at 4 p.m.

Live Stats

BIG TEN+

Vs. No.16 Rutgers on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Live Stats

BIG TEN+

MATCH NOTES

All three teams rank in the top 20 in the NFHCA preseason poll: No.3 Virginia, No.13 Ohio State, No.16 Rutgers

All three teams are undefeated entering the weekend: : No.3 Virginia (1-0), No.13 Ohio State (2-0), No.16 Rutgers (2-0)

No.13 Ohio State comes off two decisive victories besting Ball State 7-0 and Kent State 9-3

Freshman Lauren Sloan was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week after an impressive collegiate debut against No.18 Penn State scoring one goal and contributing one assist

Junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers recorded five saves on the way to the Cavaliers 5-1 victory against No.18 Penn State

ON THE HORIZON

The Cavaliers return home to host JMU for Youth Day on Sunday, Sept.14 (1 p.m.). Admission is free for all regular season contests at Turf Field.