Todd DeSorbo Named ASCA Coach of the Year

RENO, Nevada – Virginia swimming head coach Todd DeSorbo was named the recipient of the 2025 ASCA George Haines Coach of the Year award, as announced Thursday (Sept. 4) by the American Swimming Coaches Association.

This award is presented annually to the individual whose coaching effectiveness has contributed the most towards American swimming excellence on the World stage.

DeSorbo was one of five finalists for the award, all of whose athletes earned numerous medals at the 2025 World Championships in Singapore. The other four finalists were Bob Bowman, Dave Durden, Braden Holloway and Anthony Nesty.

DeSorbo coached Team USA 2025 World medalists Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass, Anna Moesch and Claire Curzan.

The 2025 ASCA George Haines Coach of the Year winner was revealed at the ASCA World Clinic Presented by Fitter & Faster at the Reno Peppermill Resort.

The ASCA Coach of the Year has been awarded since 1961. Last year’s ASCA Coach of the Year was Anthony Nesty. The award is named after coaching great George Haines, and has been awarded over the years to trailblazers in the profession such as Doc Counsilman, Eddie Reese, Bob Bowman, Jon Urbanchek and many others.

This is the first time that DeSorbo has earned the prestigious honor.