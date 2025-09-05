No. 3 Cavaliers Best No. 13 Ohio State 1-0 in BIG TEN/ACC Challenge

COLUMBUS, OHIO. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team (2-0, 0-0 ACC) remained undefeated with a 1-0 victory over No. 13 Ohio State (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in the BIG TEN/ACC Challenge on Friday (Sept. 5) at Buckeye Varsity Field in Columbus, Ohio.
Goals (Assist)
50:03 Virginia — Catalina Quinteros (unassisted)
HOW IT HAPPENED
In the first quarter, the Cavaliers earned two penalty corners in the first two minutes of play. They were unable to convert, and the score remained 0-0 after the first 15 minutes. Freshman Bella Moore recorded a defensive save just moments before junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers notched her first save of the game. Both teams recorded two shots with the Buckeyes being on goal for both.
With much of the second quarter being played in the middle of the field, neither team was able to find the back of the net leaving the game scoreless at the half way point. Both teams held off the attack to keep the score 0-0 in a quick third quarter of play.
With just 10 minutes remaining in regulation, sophomore Catalina Quinteros found the back of the net to give the Cavaliers the advantage 1-0. Despite an increased sense of urgency with the clock winding down the Cavaliers were able to hold off the Buckeye’s attack on the way to victory. In the final minute and a half of the game, Lempers saw the most action in front of the net as Ohio State earned five penalty corners and recorded six shots but were unable to convert.
Starting between the posts, Lempers recorded six saves with three shots on goal while Maddie Stevens of Ohio State recorded two saves with seven shots on goal.
- Virginia surpassed Ohio State by one goal for the second consecutive time as the two teams met back in 2021 when Virginia won 2-1, despite the Buckeyes’ 14-12 edge in shots and 9-7 on corners
- Sophomore Catalina Quinteros scored her first goal of the season and second goal of her career
- Junior Nilou Lempers made her second start this season in the goal and recorded six saves
- Ohio State’s goalkeeper, Maddie Stevens, recorded two saves
- Ohio State had the edge in both shots (10-6) and shots on goal (6-2)
- Virginia earned three corners while Ohio State earned a total of six
FROM HEAD COACH OLE KEUSGEN
“We didn’t play our best game offensively, but we defended extremely well, including key goalkeeper saves. One decisive action from Lauren Kenah and Catalina Quinteros was enough at the end. Overall a very gritty road win.”
ON THE HORIZON
The Cavaliers take on No.16 Rutgers on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. in the BIG TEN/ACC Challenge before returning home to host JMU for Youth Day on Sunday, Sept.14 (1 p.m.). Admission is free for all regular season contests at Turf Field.