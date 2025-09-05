No. 3 Cavaliers Best No. 13 Ohio State 1-0 in BIG TEN/ACC Challenge

COLUMBUS, OHIO. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team (2-0, 0-0 ACC) remained undefeated with a 1-0 victory over No. 13 Ohio State (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in the BIG TEN/ACC Challenge on Friday (Sept. 5) at Buckeye Varsity Field in ​Columbus, Ohio.

Goals (Assist)

50:03 Virginia — Catalina Quinteros (unassisted)

HOW IT HAPPENED

In the first quarter, the Cavaliers earned two penalty corners in the first two minutes of play. They were unable to convert, and the score remained 0-0 after the first 15 minutes. Freshman Bella Moore recorded a defensive save just moments before junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers notched her first save of the game. Both teams recorded two shots with the Buckeyes being on goal for both.

With much of the second quarter being played in the middle of the field, neither team was able to find the back of the net leaving the game scoreless at the half way point. Both teams held off the attack to keep the score 0-0 in a quick third quarter of play.

With just 10 minutes remaining in regulation, sophomore Catalina Quinteros found the back of the net to give the Cavaliers the advantage 1-0. Despite an increased sense of urgency with the clock winding down the Cavaliers were able to hold off the Buckeye’s attack on the way to victory. In the final minute and a half of the game, Lempers saw the most action in front of the net as Ohio State earned five penalty corners and recorded six shots but were unable to convert.

Starting between the posts, Lempers recorded six saves with three shots on goal while Maddie Stevens of Ohio State recorded two saves with seven shots on goal.