No. 18 Virginia Opens Season at Wolverine Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 18 Virginia women’s golf team is set to open the 2025-26 season at the Wolverine Invitational hosted by Michigan at the University of Michigan Golf Course. Fifteen teams will compete in the 54-hole format (36-18) and the course will be set up for a par 71 and 6,227 yards.

The field includes: Purdue, Indiana, Kent State, FIU, Kennesaw State, Chattanooga, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oakland, Rutgers, Iowa State, South Florida, Wisconsin and Illinois

Virginia will be paired with Michigan and South Florida during Sunday’s competition.

The Cavaliers’ lineup includes Remi Bacardi, Kennedy Swedick, Jaclyn LaHa, Mira Berglund and Elsie MacCleery. Kiera Bartholomew will compete as an individual.