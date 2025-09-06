Taylor Unfazed by New Surroundings

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s not unusual to see players who starred in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision struggle to achieve similar success in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Two games into his University of Virginia career, however, tailback J’Mari Taylor looks right at home against FBS competition.

A 5-foot-9, 204-pound graduate student, Taylor transferred from North Carolina Central University to UVA in January. At NCCU, which competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Taylor rushed for 1,882 career yards, which ranks 10th in school history.

This will be his only season at Virginia, so he’s not likely to surpass that total, but Taylor has sparkled in his first two games as a Cavalier. He rushed for two touchdowns in UVA’s season-opening rout of Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium, and he topped that performance Saturday against NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium.

🗣️ J'MARI TAYLOR IS HIM!! This 66-yard run marks his third rushing TD of the day and ties his career long. 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/4dH8INoQdB — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 6, 2025

On a hot, humid afternoon, Taylor carried 17 times for 150 yards and three TDs in the Wahoos’ 35-31 non-conference loss to the Wolfpack. His scores covered 39, 9 and 66 yards.

“He’s a ball player,” Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris said. “That’s nothing new to us. We’ve expected this, and he plays extremely hard for us. He’s always in the right spot, doing the right things. And I just really appreciate him and just his effort and love playing with that guy.”

If not for a savvy play by defensive end Cian Slone, Taylor might have scored the go-ahead touchdown with about a minute to play Saturday. He ran a wheel route to the right side of the end zone, only to see Morris’ pass picked off by Slone.

“It was a great play by the defense,” Taylor said.

Taylor has rushed for at least one touchdown in each of his past 13 games. He’s run for two or more touchdowns in a game seven times as a college player.

“He’s a good football player,” UVA head coach Tony Elliott said, “and I think what you’re seeing in college football nowadays, there’s really good football players at all levels, just because of the way recruiting is. He’s played four years of college football prior to coming here, was a starter for several years. He’s very talented to begin with. He’s got a great temperament, demeanor, team-first guy, hard worker, doesn’t say much at practice. He’s a pleaser, wants to do it right. So all those qualities and characteristics, I believe, allowed him to make the transition.”