Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Women's Volleyball
. Women's Volleyball

Virginia Falls in Five Sets to App State in Cavalier Classic Finale

Box Score
Box Score (PDF)
UVA Volleyball Twitter
UVA Volleyball Instagram
UVA Volleyball Facebook
Virginia Sports Mobile App

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the final match of the 2025 Cavalier Classic, the Virginia volleyball team (4-1) dropped a five-setter (14-25, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 14-16) to App State (6-0) on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 6) at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Becca Wight paced the Cavalier attack on Saturday with a career-high 15 kills. The UVA outside duo of Kadynce Boothe and Lauryn Bowie each collected nine kills of their own in the contest. Jasmine Robinson tallied a career-best seven blocks on Saturday on defense.

HOW IT HAPPENED 

Set 1: App State 25, Virginia 14

To open the match, Virginia tallied six of the first eight points in the set, led by Robinson. The visiting Mountaineers answered by going on a 9-1 run to force a UVA timeout at 11-7. The Cavaliers were forced to use another timeout at 18-12. Out of the timeout, App State seized the game with a 7-2 run.

Set 2: App State 25, Virginia 23

App State built a steady advantage in the early going of the second set and led by as many as six at 16-10 to force UVA to call a timeout. The timeout jump started the Cavalier attack as UVA tallied seven of the next eight points to tie the game at 17-17. Virginia briefly took the lead before App State ended the set with a 6-1 run of its own.

Set 3: Virginia 25, App State 23

Saturday’s third set proved to be more of a back-and-forth affair as the two squads played to nine ties and five lead changes. Through the heart of the set, UVA and App State traded 3-0 runs, but neither team could build on its momentum. In the later stages, Virginia wrestled away control at set point with a Vivian Miller service ace and a Kate Dean kill to claim the set.

Set 4: Virginia 25, App State 23

App State opened the fourth set by collecting six of the first eight points in the game. Not to be deterred, the Cavaliers answered with a 7-0 run to take the lead at 9-6. At 12-12, an App State service error preceded back-to-back service aces from Vivian Miller that put UVA back on top at 15-12. Following a 23-all tie, a Mountaineer attack error and a Kate Johnson service error force a fifth set.

Set 5: App State 16, Virginia 14

The visiting Mountaineers started the fifth set hot once again by jumping out to a 6-2 advantage. Virginia evened the set at 6-6 with a 3-0 run that was highlighted by a Miller kill. Wight’s 15th and final kill of the match gave UVA match point at 14-11 and forced App State to take a timeout. Following the timeout, the Mountaineers tallied the final five points of the set to take the match.

MATCH NOTES

  • The match with App State was the first five-set match for Virginia this season.
  • App State improves to 1-6 in the all-time series with UVA, which began in 1995.
  • Katie Barrier tied her career-high with a trio of service aces for the second consecutive match.
  • Becca Wight’s 15 kills are the most by a Cavalier this season.
  • Zoey Dood and Hannah Scott each collected a double-double on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Virginia will head to Auburn on Tuesday (Sept. 9) for a midweek match as part of the Showdown at the Net between the ACC and SEC. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Cavalier Classic All-Tournament Team
Maya Winterhoff, App State (MVP)
Delanie Grevengoed, App State
Maria Contreras, App State
Becca Wight, Virginia
Jasmine Robinson, Virginia
Julia Rienks, VCU

 

Related Stories