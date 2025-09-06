Virginia Falls in Five Sets to App State in Cavalier Classic Finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the final match of the 2025 Cavalier Classic, the Virginia volleyball team (4-1) dropped a five-setter (14-25, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 14-16) to App State (6-0) on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 6) at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Becca Wight paced the Cavalier attack on Saturday with a career-high 15 kills. The UVA outside duo of Kadynce Boothe and Lauryn Bowie each collected nine kills of their own in the contest. Jasmine Robinson tallied a career-best seven blocks on Saturday on defense.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: App State 25, Virginia 14

To open the match, Virginia tallied six of the first eight points in the set, led by Robinson. The visiting Mountaineers answered by going on a 9-1 run to force a UVA timeout at 11-7. The Cavaliers were forced to use another timeout at 18-12. Out of the timeout, App State seized the game with a 7-2 run.

Set 2: App State 25, Virginia 23

App State built a steady advantage in the early going of the second set and led by as many as six at 16-10 to force UVA to call a timeout. The timeout jump started the Cavalier attack as UVA tallied seven of the next eight points to tie the game at 17-17. Virginia briefly took the lead before App State ended the set with a 6-1 run of its own.

Set 3: Virginia 25, App State 23

Saturday’s third set proved to be more of a back-and-forth affair as the two squads played to nine ties and five lead changes. Through the heart of the set, UVA and App State traded 3-0 runs, but neither team could build on its momentum. In the later stages, Virginia wrestled away control at set point with a Vivian Miller service ace and a Kate Dean kill to claim the set.

Set 4: Virginia 25, App State 23

App State opened the fourth set by collecting six of the first eight points in the game. Not to be deterred, the Cavaliers answered with a 7-0 run to take the lead at 9-6. At 12-12, an App State service error preceded back-to-back service aces from Vivian Miller that put UVA back on top at 15-12. Following a 23-all tie, a Mountaineer attack error and a Kate Johnson service error force a fifth set.

Set 5: App State 16, Virginia 14

The visiting Mountaineers started the fifth set hot once again by jumping out to a 6-2 advantage. Virginia evened the set at 6-6 with a 3-0 run that was highlighted by a Miller kill. Wight’s 15th and final kill of the match gave UVA match point at 14-11 and forced App State to take a timeout. Following the timeout, the Mountaineers tallied the final five points of the set to take the match.

MATCH NOTES

The match with App State was the first five-set match for Virginia this season.

App State improves to 1-6 in the all-time series with UVA, which began in 1995.

Katie Barrier tied her career-high with a trio of service aces for the second consecutive match.

Becca Wight’s 15 kills are the most by a Cavalier this season.

Zoey Dood and Hannah Scott each collected a double-double on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Virginia will head to Auburn on Tuesday (Sept. 9) for a midweek match as part of the Showdown at the Net between the ACC and SEC. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Cavalier Classic All-Tournament Team

Maya Winterhoff, App State (MVP)

Delanie Grevengoed, App State

Maria Contreras, App State

Becca Wight, Virginia

Jasmine Robinson, Virginia

Julia Rienks, VCU