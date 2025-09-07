Cavaliers Climb to Third After Day One at Wolverine Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A strong second-round showing pushed the No. 18 Virginia women’s golf team into third place after 36 holes of the Wolverine Invitational at the University of Michigan Golf Course.

The Cavaliers fired a 1-under 283 in the afternoon round, improving 15 strokes from their opening 298 (+14) to finish the day at 13-over 581.

Sophomore Kennedy Swedick led the charge, carding a 1-under 70 in round two to move into sixth place at 1-over 143. Junior Jaclyn LaHa sits tied for seventh at 2-over 144, while Remi Bacardi shot 70 (-1) to jump to a tie for 16th at 147 (+5). Mira Berglund (148) and Elsie MacCleery (149) rounded out the team scoring.

Kent State leads the 15-team field at 6-over 574, with Iowa State in second at 8-over 576.

The final round is scheduled for Monday (Sept. 8) at 8:45 a.m.

Team Standings (36 Holes)

Pos. Team To Par Total R1 R2 1 Kent State +6 574 292 282 2 Iowa State +8 576 292 284 3 Virginia +13 581 298 283 4 Purdue +17 585 291 294 5 Illinois +19 587 295 292 6 Michigan +23 591 299 292 7 Notre Dame +24 592 297 295 8 Indiana +32 600 300 300 9 USF +33 601 304 297 10 Rutgers +34 602 296 306 11 Wisconsin +37 605 303 302 12 Chattanooga +39 607 303 304 13 Kennesaw State +44 612 299 313 14 Oakland +52 620 307 313 15 Florida Intl. +53 621 307 314

Individual Leaders

Pos. Player Team To Par R1 R2 Total 1 Pimkwan Chookaew Iowa State -6 69 67 136 2 Aryn Matthews Kent State -4 71 67 138 3 Lauren Timpf Purdue -3 70 69 139 T4 Lauren Sung Michigan -1 73 68 141 T4 Leon Takagi Kent State -1 73 68 141

Virginia Individuals

Pos. Player To Par R1 R2 Total 6 Kennedy Swedick +1 73 70 143 T7 Jaclyn LaHa +2 71 73 144 T16 Remi Bacardi +5 77 70 147 T21 Mira Berglund +6 77 71 148 T27 Elsie MacCleery +7 77 72 149 T21 Kiera Bartholomew* +6 75 73 148

*Competed as an individual