Cavaliers Climb to Third After Day One at Wolverine Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A strong second-round showing pushed the No. 18 Virginia women’s golf team into third place after 36 holes of the Wolverine Invitational at the University of Michigan Golf Course.
The Cavaliers fired a 1-under 283 in the afternoon round, improving 15 strokes from their opening 298 (+14) to finish the day at 13-over 581.
Sophomore Kennedy Swedick led the charge, carding a 1-under 70 in round two to move into sixth place at 1-over 143. Junior Jaclyn LaHa sits tied for seventh at 2-over 144, while Remi Bacardi shot 70 (-1) to jump to a tie for 16th at 147 (+5). Mira Berglund (148) and Elsie MacCleery (149) rounded out the team scoring.
Kent State leads the 15-team field at 6-over 574, with Iowa State in second at 8-over 576.
The final round is scheduled for Monday (Sept. 8) at 8:45 a.m.
Team Standings (36 Holes)
|Pos.
|Team
|To Par
|Total
|R1
|R2
|1
|Kent State
|+6
|574
|292
|282
|2
|Iowa State
|+8
|576
|292
|284
|3
|Virginia
|+13
|581
|298
|283
|4
|Purdue
|+17
|585
|291
|294
|5
|Illinois
|+19
|587
|295
|292
|6
|Michigan
|+23
|591
|299
|292
|7
|Notre Dame
|+24
|592
|297
|295
|8
|Indiana
|+32
|600
|300
|300
|9
|USF
|+33
|601
|304
|297
|10
|Rutgers
|+34
|602
|296
|306
|11
|Wisconsin
|+37
|605
|303
|302
|12
|Chattanooga
|+39
|607
|303
|304
|13
|Kennesaw State
|+44
|612
|299
|313
|14
|Oakland
|+52
|620
|307
|313
|15
|Florida Intl.
|+53
|621
|307
|314
Individual Leaders
|Pos.
|Player
|Team
|To Par
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Pimkwan Chookaew
|Iowa State
|-6
|69
|67
|136
|2
|Aryn Matthews
|Kent State
|-4
|71
|67
|138
|3
|Lauren Timpf
|Purdue
|-3
|70
|69
|139
|T4
|Lauren Sung
|Michigan
|-1
|73
|68
|141
|T4
|Leon Takagi
|Kent State
|-1
|73
|68
|141
Virginia Individuals
|Pos.
|Player
|To Par
|R1
|R2
|Total
|6
|Kennedy Swedick
|+1
|73
|70
|143
|T7
|Jaclyn LaHa
|+2
|71
|73
|144
|T16
|Remi Bacardi
|+5
|77
|70
|147
|T21
|Mira Berglund
|+6
|77
|71
|148
|T27
|Elsie MacCleery
|+7
|77
|72
|149
|T21
|Kiera Bartholomew*
|+6
|75
|73
|148
*Competed as an individual