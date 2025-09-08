Cavaliers Head To Auburn For The Showdown At The Net

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – As part of the inaugural Showdown At The Net, the Virginia volleyball team (4-1) will travel south on Tuesday for a midweek contest with the Auburn Tigers (4-1) at Neville Arena.
Match Information
Matchup: Virginia at Auburn
Date/Time: Tuesday, Sept 8 • 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Neville Arena (Auburn, Ala.)
Watch: SEC Network+
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
HOT START HOOS
- After splitting the Cavalier Classic, Virginia enters the Showdown At The Net with a record of 4-1.
- This season marks the fourth consecutive season that the Cavaliers have opened a season at 4-1 or better.
- The last time that UVA opened 4-1 or better in four-straight seasons was 1996-99. This span also included the only two NCAA appearances in program history.
CAVALIER CLASSIC
- To open the home slate in 2025, Virginia downed VCU in four sets before dropping a five-set thriller to App State.
- With historic Memorial Gymnasium undergoing renovations, the Cavalier Classic marked the first time that Volleyball played at the Aquatics & Fitness Center.
- For the Hoos, Becca Wight and Jasmine Robinson took home all-tournament honors. Wight led all Cavaliers with 21 kills over the two matches, while Robinson tallied a team-best 12 blocks and a team-high hitting percentage at .364.
SEASON OVERVIEW
- This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.
- In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.
- The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.
SERIES HISTORY
- The Cavaliers of Virginia and the Tigers of Auburn are playing for the fifth time.
- Auburn leads the all-time series, 3-1, with all four previous matches taking place in the late 1980s.
- Tuesday’s match will mark the first time that UVA has played a contest in the state of Alabama since 2015, when UVA played at Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
- For a complete list of series results, visit the Virginia Volleyball Record Book.
VIRGINIA WELCOMES NEWCOMERS
- Of UVA’s 16 players on its 2025 roster, six are new to the roster.
- The Cavaliers’ roster features three transfers Katie Barrier (DS/L) from Tennessee, Vivian Miller (OH) from College of Charleston and Jasmine Robinson (MB) from Virginia Tech.
- Virginia welcomed the freshman trio of Reagan Ennist (OH), Marin Black (MB) and Charlottesville-native Caroline Lang (RS/MB) to Grounds this summer.
LOOK HOOS BACK
- The UVA returners are highlighted by seniors Kate Johnson (DS/L), Kadynce Booth (OH) and Kate Dean (MB). Johnson is the only Cavalier who has been in the program all four seasons.
- Meredith Reeg (DS/L), who missed most of the 2024 season due to injury, and Lauryn Bowie (OH/RS) represent the junior class.
- The sophomore class is led by 2024 All-ACC freshman team member Zoey Dood (S) and Becca Wight (RS). Sarah Brodner (OH/RS) and Teagan Hogan (DS/L) round out the rest of the class.
THE YEAR THAT WAS IN ‘24
- The Cavaliers’ 21 wins during the 2024 season were the most by UVA since winning 23 during the 2006 season
- UVA’s 11 ACC wins are the most since winning 11 in 2013.
- Virginia rode the 21 wins to a birth in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. It was the first postseason appearance since making the NCAA Tournament in 1999.