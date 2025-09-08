Cavaliers Head To Auburn For The Showdown At The Net

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – As part of the inaugural Showdown At The Net, the Virginia volleyball team (4-1) will travel south on Tuesday for a midweek contest with the Auburn Tigers (4-1) at Neville Arena.

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia at Auburn

Date/Time: Tuesday, Sept 8 • 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Neville Arena (Auburn, Ala.)

Watch: SEC Network+

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

HOT START HOOS

After splitting the Cavalier Classic, Virginia enters the Showdown At The Net with a record of 4-1.

This season marks the fourth consecutive season that the Cavaliers have opened a season at 4-1 or better.

The last time that UVA opened 4-1 or better in four-straight seasons was 1996-99. This span also included the only two NCAA appearances in program history.

CAVALIER CLASSIC

To open the home slate in 2025, Virginia downed VCU in four sets before dropping a five-set thriller to App State.

With historic Memorial Gymnasium undergoing renovations, the Cavalier Classic marked the first time that Volleyball played at the Aquatics & Fitness Center.

For the Hoos, Becca Wight and Jasmine Robinson took home all-tournament honors. Wight led all Cavaliers with 21 kills over the two matches, while Robinson tallied a team-best 12 blocks and a team-high hitting percentage at .364.

SEASON OVERVIEW

This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.

The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.

Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.

SERIES HISTORY

The Cavaliers of Virginia and the Tigers of Auburn are playing for the fifth time.

Auburn leads the all-time series, 3-1, with all four previous matches taking place in the late 1980s.

Tuesday’s match will mark the first time that UVA has played a contest in the state of Alabama since 2015, when UVA played at Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

For a complete list of series results, visit the Virginia Volleyball Record Book.

VIRGINIA WELCOMES NEWCOMERS

Of UVA’s 16 players on its 2025 roster, six are new to the roster.

The Cavaliers’ roster features three transfers Katie Barrier (DS/L) from Tennessee, Vivian Miller (OH) from College of Charleston and Jasmine Robinson (MB) from Virginia Tech.

Virginia welcomed the freshman trio of Reagan Ennist (OH), Marin Black (MB) and Charlottesville-native Caroline Lang (RS/MB) to Grounds this summer.

LOOK HOOS BACK

The UVA returners are highlighted by seniors Kate Johnson (DS/L), Kadynce Booth (OH) and Kate Dean (MB). Johnson is the only Cavalier who has been in the program all four seasons.

Meredith Reeg (DS/L), who missed most of the 2024 season due to injury, and Lauryn Bowie (OH/RS) represent the junior class.

The sophomore class is led by 2024 All-ACC freshman team member Zoey Dood (S) and Becca Wight (RS). Sarah Brodner (OH/RS) and Teagan Hogan (DS/L) round out the rest of the class.

THE YEAR THAT WAS IN ‘24