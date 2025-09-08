LaHa Leads Cavaliers to Runner-Up Finish at Wolverine Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Virginia women’s golf team turned in a strong final-round performance to finish second at the Wolverine Invitational on Monday (Sept. 8) at the University of Michigan Golf Course.

The Cavaliers posted rounds of 298 (+14), 283 (–1), and 294 (+10) for a 54-hole total of 23-over 875, six shots behind tournament champion Kent State (17-over 869).

Virginia was led by Jaclyn LaHa, who placed fifth at 3-over 216 (71–73–72), and Kennedy Swedick, who finished tied for seventh at 4-over 217 (73–70–74). Kiera Bartholomew, competing as an individual, posted a final-round even-par 71 to tie for 11th at 6-over 219.

Elsie MacCleery (T21, +9), Mira Berglund (T25, +10), and Remi Bacardi (T29, +11) a Cavalier team that placed all six competitors in the top 30.

Team Standings

Pos. Team To Par Total R1 R2 R3 1 Kent State +17 869 292 282 295 2 Virginia +23 875 298 283 294 T3 Iowa State +26 878 292 284 302 T3 Michigan +26 878 299 292 287 T5 Illinois +28 880 295 292 293 T5 Purdue +28 880 291 294 295 7 Notre Dame +41 893 297 295 301 8 Indiana +42 894 300 300 294 T9 USF +53 905 304 297 304 T9 Rutgers +53 905 296 306 303 T9 Wisconsin +53 905 303 302 300 12 Chattanooga +57 909 303 304 302 13 Kennesaw State +66 918 299 313 306 14 Florida Intl. +76 928 307 314 307 15 Oakland +89 941 307 313 321

Individual Leaders

Pos. Player Team To Par R1 R2 R3 1 Pimkwan Chookaew Iowa State –5 69 67 72 2 Lauren Sung Michigan –4 73 68 69 3 Lauren Timpf Purdue –2 70 69 72 4 Leon Takagi Kent State +1 73 68 73 5 Jaclyn LaHa Virginia +3 71 73 72

Virginia

Pos. Player R1 R2 R3 Total To Par 5 Jaclyn LaHa 71 73 72 216 +3 T7 Kennedy Swedick 73 70 74 217 +4 T21 Elsie MacCleery 77 72 73 222 +9 T25 Mira Berglund 77 71 75 223 +10 T29 Remi Bacardi 77 70 78 225 +11 11* Kiera Bartholomew 75 73 71 219 +6

*Competed as an individual