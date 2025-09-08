LaHa Leads Cavaliers to Runner-Up Finish at Wolverine Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Virginia women’s golf team turned in a strong final-round performance to finish second at the Wolverine Invitational on Monday (Sept. 8) at the University of Michigan Golf Course.
The Cavaliers posted rounds of 298 (+14), 283 (–1), and 294 (+10) for a 54-hole total of 23-over 875, six shots behind tournament champion Kent State (17-over 869).
Virginia was led by Jaclyn LaHa, who placed fifth at 3-over 216 (71–73–72), and Kennedy Swedick, who finished tied for seventh at 4-over 217 (73–70–74). Kiera Bartholomew, competing as an individual, posted a final-round even-par 71 to tie for 11th at 6-over 219.
Elsie MacCleery (T21, +9), Mira Berglund (T25, +10), and Remi Bacardi (T29, +11) a Cavalier team that placed all six competitors in the top 30.
Team Standings
|Pos.
|Team
|To Par
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Kent State
|+17
|869
|292
|282
|295
|2
|Virginia
|+23
|875
|298
|283
|294
|T3
|Iowa State
|+26
|878
|292
|284
|302
|T3
|Michigan
|+26
|878
|299
|292
|287
|T5
|Illinois
|+28
|880
|295
|292
|293
|T5
|Purdue
|+28
|880
|291
|294
|295
|7
|Notre Dame
|+41
|893
|297
|295
|301
|8
|Indiana
|+42
|894
|300
|300
|294
|T9
|USF
|+53
|905
|304
|297
|304
|T9
|Rutgers
|+53
|905
|296
|306
|303
|T9
|Wisconsin
|+53
|905
|303
|302
|300
|12
|Chattanooga
|+57
|909
|303
|304
|302
|13
|Kennesaw State
|+66
|918
|299
|313
|306
|14
|Florida Intl.
|+76
|928
|307
|314
|307
|15
|Oakland
|+89
|941
|307
|313
|321
Individual Leaders
|Pos.
|Player
|Team
|To Par
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Pimkwan Chookaew
|Iowa State
|–5
|69
|67
|72
|2
|Lauren Sung
|Michigan
|–4
|73
|68
|69
|3
|Lauren Timpf
|Purdue
|–2
|70
|69
|72
|4
|Leon Takagi
|Kent State
|+1
|73
|68
|73
|5
|Jaclyn LaHa
|Virginia
|+3
|71
|73
|72
Virginia
|Pos.
|Player
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|To Par
|5
|Jaclyn LaHa
|71
|73
|72
|216
|+3
|T7
|Kennedy Swedick
|73
|70
|74
|217
|+4
|T21
|Elsie MacCleery
|77
|72
|73
|222
|+9
|T25
|Mira Berglund
|77
|71
|75
|223
|+10
|T29
|Remi Bacardi
|77
|70
|78
|225
|+11
|11*
|Kiera Bartholomew
|75
|73
|71
|219
|+6
*Competed as an individual