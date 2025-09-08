Ross Earns Second Consecutive ACC Weekly Honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the second week in a row, Virginia’s Cam Ross has been named the ACC’s Specialist of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday (Sept. 8).

Ross currently leads the ACC and is third nationally in all-purpose yards per game (182.0).

At NC State last Saturday (Sept. 6), Ross nabbed his second consecutive 100-yard performance in the Cavaliers’ return game. Of his 81 total punt return yards, 48 came on a return in the second quarter that set up UVA’s third touchdown of the day and helped the Cavaliers to a 24-14 lead at the half. Ross added five catches for 40 yards to up his all-purpose yard total for the game to 140.