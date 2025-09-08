Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Virginia-Stanford Kickoff Set for 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network

ACC Release
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today (Sept. 8) that the inaugural contest between Virginia (1-1) and Stanford (0-2) is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. 

Below is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Sept. 20: 

  • Syracuse at Clemson, noon ET on ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Sept. 13 
  • Bowling Green at Louisville, noon ET on ACC Network 
  • SMU at TCU, noon ET/11 a.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of Sept. 13 
  • Wofford at Virginia Tech, noon ET on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+ 
  • Kent State at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network 
  • North Carolina at UCF, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX 
  • NC State at Duke, 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 
  • Temple at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW 
  • Florida at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC or 7pm ET on ESPN – network and start time designations after the games of Sept. 13 
  • Stanford at Virginia, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on ACC Network 
  • Cal at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on CBSSN – as previously announced 

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers return to action Saturday (Sept. 13), when they host William & Mary (1-1) at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon on ACC Network. Saturday’s contest has been designated UVA Strong Day – WEAR WHITE!

There are numerous ticket offerings for the William & Mary game, including ‘Fan First’ packs starting as low as $54. Additionally, Hoos Choice Flex packs allow fans to select tickets to three of the following games for as low $99: 

  • William & Mary – Sept. 13 
  • Stanford – Sept. 20 
  • Florida State – Sept. 26 (Friday) 
  • Washington State – Oct. 18 
  • Wake Forest – Nov. 8 
UVA Strong - WEAR WHITE!
William & Mary
Charlottesville, Va.
