Virginia-Stanford Kickoff Set for 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today (Sept. 8) that the inaugural contest between Virginia (1-1) and Stanford (0-2) is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Below is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Sept. 20:

Syracuse at Clemson, noon ET on ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Sept. 13

Bowling Green at Louisville, noon ET on ACC Network

SMU at TCU, noon ET/11 a.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of Sept. 13

Wofford at Virginia Tech, noon ET on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+

Kent State at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

North Carolina at UCF, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

NC State at Duke, 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Temple at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW

Florida at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC or 7pm ET on ESPN – network and start time designations after the games of Sept. 13

Stanford at Virginia, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on ACC Network

Cal at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on CBSSN – as previously announced

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers return to action Saturday (Sept. 13), when they host William & Mary (1-1) at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon on ACC Network. Saturday’s contest has been designated UVA Strong Day – WEAR WHITE!

There are numerous ticket offerings for the William & Mary game, including ‘Fan First’ packs starting as low as $54. Additionally, Hoos Choice Flex packs allow fans to select tickets to three of the following games for as low $99: