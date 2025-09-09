Lempers Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia field hockey junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week announced Tuesday (Sept. 9) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In the BIG TEN/ACC Challenge, junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers recorded two shutouts against top 20 opponents in No.12 Ohio State and No.18 Rutgers. Virginia won both games 1-0 with third and fourth quarter goals by sophomore Catalina Quinteros and senior Madison Orsi. This marks the first ACC Player of the Week honor of her career.

Lempers recorded a total of seven saves on the weekend. The Virginia defense held Ohio State to six shots with just two on goal then returned two days later to hold Rutgers to two shots with only one on goal. The Amsterdam, Netherlands native started and played the entirety of the Cavaliers first three games of the season.

𝘼 𝙁𝙊𝙍𝘾𝙀 𝙏𝙊 𝘽𝙀 𝙍𝙀𝘾𝙆𝙊𝙉𝙀𝘿 𝙒𝙄𝙏𝙃 💪 Congratulations to Nilou Lempers on being named the 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 ⤵️

🗞️: https://t.co/B8hHHnNibM#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/aqN00aLddd — Virginia Field Hockey (@UVAFieldHockey) September 9, 2025

The No.3 Virginia field hockey team will be back in action at home against JMU on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. Sunday’s game will also be Youth Day. Admission is free for all regular season contests at Turf Field.