University of Virginia Athletics and Playfly Sports Extend Multimedia Rights Partnership Through 2032-33 Academic Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia Athletics and Playfly Sports, the sports industry’s leading revenue maximization company, today (Sept. 8) announced a five-year extension to their long-standing multimedia rights partnership, securing the relationship through the 2032-33 academic year.

The extension includes additional assets, and the integration of Playfly Max, Playfly’s proprietary, fully integrated revenue-generation platform for Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

“Since entering our initial agreement in 1998, UVA Athletics and Playfly have built a strong, mutually beneficial partnership that continues to enhance the experience of our student-athletes, fans, and donors,” Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams said. “With the expansion of our partnership to include newly developed inventory and the addition of Playfly Max, we’re unlocking exciting new opportunities for innovation and revenue growth that will further elevate Virginia Athletics.”

Playfly Max will deliver a tailored strategy designed to elevate UVA Athletics through proprietary technologies and data-led insights. This approach will include innovative revenue-generating concepts that will benefit UVA student-athletes and enhance the fan experience all while creating sustainable growth for UVA Athletics.

“Virginia represents Playfly’s longest-running multimedia rights partnership, spanning nearly thirty years,” President of Playfly Sports Properties Christy Hedgpeth said. “This extension reflects our continued belief in the power of partnership and underscores our mutual commitment to elevating the Cavaliers’ brand. Together, we’ve created tangible long-term value for UVA Athletics, its student-athletes and its fans, and we’re excited to take the next step by delivering additional value through the Playfly Max platform.”

Throughout the relationship, UVA and Playfly have collaborated on a variety of high-impact capital projects and asset developments. This includes the creation of the Commonwealth Clubs in Scott Stadium—two high-end endzone clubs that anchor the stadium’s upgraded videoboard and provide immersive, experiential hospitality. These types of premium, high-value assets—coupled with new entitlement and capex investments—continue to generate meaningful returns for the athletic department.

The UVA-Playfly relationship remains a model of consistency and shared ambition, underscoring Playfly’s mission to serve as the innovator in sports media and marketing. Playfly currently represents more than 65 collegiate athletics departments across the country.

