UVA Strong Day Next for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Of the nearly 125 players on the UVA football roster this season, fewer than 20 were in the program when tragedy struck the University in 2022.

In November of that year, UVA players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were shot and killed after returning to Grounds from a class field trip to Washington, D.C. Two other UVA students were wounded in the shooting: Mike Hollins, who was a running back on the football team, and Marlee Morgan.

Tributes to the slain players can be found in multiple places in the Hardie Center: in a display on the first floor and in their respective position rooms. Davis, who wore jersey No. 1, and Chandler (No. 15) were wide receivers, and Perry (No. 41) played linebacker.

“Every day we walk in the building, we’re reminded with the gear display that we have in the likeness of Lavel, Devin and D’Sean,” UVA head coach Tony Elliott said Tuesday during his weekly media availability at the Hardie Center.

For the Cavaliers who were not on the team with Davis, Chandler and Perry, the displays are reminders “of what this program has overcome,” said Elliott, who’s in his fourth year at Virginia.

There will be more reminders Saturday at Scott Stadium, where UVA (1-1) hosts William & Mary (1-1) at noon. As part of UVA Strong Day, the memories of the three players will be honored. Permanent memorials to Davis, Chandler and Perry are displayed at Scott Stadium.

After practice Monday evening, Elliott said Tuesday, “I addressed it with the team, letting them know just the importance of this game in particular, but more importantly the legacies that we have a responsibility to carry forward. And everybody who comes into the program, they’re aware of that when they sign up to join the Virginia football team.”

The late players’ jersey numbers are being worn this season by linebacker James Jackson (1) and wideout Suderian Harrison (1), defensive tackle Hunter Osborne (15) and wideout Dillon Newton-Short (15), and kicker Will Bettridge (41).

AREA OF CONCERN: Virginia is coming off a 35-31 loss to NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The Cavaliers’ defense gave up 416 yards and five touchdowns and recorded no sacks. Led by tailback Hollywood Smothers, the Wolfpack rushed for 216 yards.

“On the big plays in particular, we took a couple of bad angles,” Elliott said.

The Hoos gave Smothers “way too much space, and I think we all know how good Hollywood is,” Elliott said. “And then there were a couple times where we had three defenders at the point of attack, and we just didn’t down the football, and we allowed him to spin out, dive forward, and turn a potentially 0-yard gain into a 5-yard gain or a 2-yard gain into a 7-yard gain. And then that just becomes advantage offense when you’re calling second-and-shorts as opposed to second-and-longs.”

Elliott cited other plays on which the Wolfpack’s offense executed well, and that’s “going to happen from time to time,” he said. “But I do feel like we left a couple plays out on the field defensively where we had solid calls, guys in position. We just didn’t [tackle] the way that we did in the first game.”

Virginia allowed only 91 yards rushing in its season-opening rout of Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium.