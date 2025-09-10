Virginia Football Alumnus Charles McDaniel Commits Additional Matching Funds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) announced today (September 10) a $1 million commitment from former First-Team All-ACC linebacker Charles McDaniel (‘86) and his wife, Tricia (‘87). This gift represents the largest non-capital commitment ever made by a former Virginia football student-athlete.

Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of the McDaniel family, the initial Football Enhancement Fund matching challenge has now surpassed its $3 million goal. Their commitment not only celebrates this milestone but also provides an additional $1 million in new matching funds, extending the challenge through the end of the year and creating even more opportunities to double the impact of support for Virginia Football.

The Football Enhancement Fund provides critical support for the overall student-athlete experience by prioritizing an elevated nutritional experience, while also enhancing travel and recruiting. With this gift and the continued support of so many alumni, fans, and friends, Virginia Football is well-positioned to achieve back-to-back record fundraising years for the Football Enhancement Fund.

“Every school faces a choice: to be content or to strive for more. We must choose to be better. Each of us has the ability to make an impact, and now is the time to act,” said Charles McDaniel.

“We are deeply grateful to Tricia and Charles for their extraordinary support,” said Kevin Miller, Executive Director of the Virginia Athletics Foundation. “Their commitment reflects the powerful philanthropic momentum driving Virginia Athletics and underscores the importance of continued investment. Support like this is essential to positioning Virginia Football for success moving forward.”

As a Virginia Football alum, McDaniel holds a strong passion for UVA and understands that teamwork is necessary to elevate the program to competitive excellence.

“I challenge and encourage others to follow my lead by committing to collectively match this $1 million commitment by the end of the calendar year. If having a competitive football program truly matters — to our University, to our Commonwealth, to our alumni, and to our fans — it will take all of us working together,” said McDaniel.

Every gift, no matter the size, will be matched 1:1—doubling your impact on Virginia Football and the student-athletes who benefit from your generosity. For those looking to make an even greater difference, gifts of $25,000 or more (payable over five years) qualify for Sabre Society membership and the opportunity to name a locker in the Hardie Football Operations Center. To explore this meaningful investment, football alumni are encouraged to reach out to Gerry Capone, Associate Athletics Director for Development, at gc6y@virginia.edu. Fans and friends of the program please reach out to Ryan Schulman, Senior Director of Development, Major Gifts & Campaign Strategy, at rschulman@virginia.edu.

Together, we can give Virginia Football the resources it needs to compete at the highest level and provide student-athletes with unforgettable opportunities. Join the challenge by making a gift to the Football Enhancement Fund today and be part of something extraordinary.