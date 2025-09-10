Virginia Hosts William & Mary for UVA Strong Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (1-1) returns to Scott Stadium Saturday (Sept. 13) and begin its three-game homestand as the Cavaliers host in-state foe William & Mary (1-1). Kickoff is scheduled for noon on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

The Virginia football program will honor lives and memories Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry as part of UVA Strong Day at Scott Stadium. The three football players tragically lost their lives in an on-campus shooting on Nov. 13, 2022. Permanent memorials are displayed on the south end zone fascia at Scott Stadium, with additional plaques located along UVA’s “Legends Walk” on the north end zone concourse.

GAME DETAILS

Date: Saturday, Sept. 13

Time: Noon

Television: ACC Network (Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox)

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 119 or 193

WAHOO FANS: Make sure to arrive early on Saturday! The first 25k fans will receive free UVA Strong t-shirts. ⚪️⚔️⚪️ #UVAStrong #WearWhite #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/qSaZQhIbc4 — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) September 9, 2025

Parking Update

The new Fontaine Parking Garage is now open and provides 1,000 additional free parking spaces for fans on UVA Football game days. Complimentary shuttles will pick up and drop off fans in front of the garage as well as on the opposite side of Fontaine Research Park. The Fontaine shuttle will continue to drop off at the Scott Stadium West Gate located off Alderman Rd. The garage offers access to electric vehicle charging stations and portable restroom facilities. Grilling is strictly prohibited in or on top of the Fontaine Parking Garage.