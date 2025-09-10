Virginia Hosts William & Mary for UVA Strong Day

WAHOO FANS: Make sure to arrive early on Saturday! The first 25k fans will receive free UVA Strong t-shirts.
⚪️⚔️⚪️ #UVAStrong #WearWhite #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/qSaZQhIbc4
— Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) September 9, 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (1-1) returns to Scott Stadium Saturday (Sept. 13) and begin its three-game homestand as the Cavaliers host in-state foe William & Mary (1-1). Kickoff is scheduled for noon on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.
The Virginia football program will honor lives and memories Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry as part of UVA Strong Day at Scott Stadium. The three football players tragically lost their lives in an on-campus shooting on Nov. 13, 2022. Permanent memorials are displayed on the south end zone fascia at Scott Stadium, with additional plaques located along UVA’s “Legends Walk” on the north end zone concourse.
GAME DETAILS
Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
Time: Noon
Television: ACC Network (Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox)
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 119 or 193
Parking Update
The new Fontaine Parking Garage is now open and provides 1,000 additional free parking spaces for fans on UVA Football game days. Complimentary shuttles will pick up and drop off fans in front of the garage as well as on the opposite side of Fontaine Research Park. The Fontaine shuttle will continue to drop off at the Scott Stadium West Gate located off Alderman Rd. The garage offers access to electric vehicle charging stations and portable restroom facilities. Grilling is strictly prohibited in or on top of the Fontaine Parking Garage.
Press Conference: Fralin Family Head Coach Tony Elliott (Sept. 9)
INSIDE SATURDAY’S MATCHUP
- Saturday marks the 40th all-time meeting between Commonwealth foes Virginia and William & Mary. The Cavaliers have won six straight games against the Tribe, including 12 of the last 13, and lead the all-time series 32-6-1.
- UVA’s six consecutive wins make up its the second-longest active win streak over any current Division I football program, the other being 10 against VMI.
- Separated by 127 miles, the two institutions are linked by the United States’ third president, Thomas Jefferson. A student at the College of William & Mary from 1760-62, Jefferson later founded the University of Virginia in 1819.
- Virginia and William & Mary’s football teams first clashed in 1908, an 11-0 win for the Cavaliers in Charlottesville. UVA outscored W&M 266-0 in the first 10 meetings between 1908 and 1938.
- Virginia won the last meeting in 2023 despite trailing 13-3 early in the second quarter. The Cavaliers scored the final 24 points against a W&M team that was ranked No. 9 in scoring defense among all FCS teams entering the contest.
- UVA heads into week 3 of the season ranked first nationally in third-down defense and No. 12 in third-down offense. The Cavaliers sit atop the ACC in both categories and are No. 1 in kickoff returns (59.5 ypg), sacks allowed (0) and time of possession (32:59).
- William & Mary is No. 2 total defense in the CAA and No. 15 among all FCS teams, allowing 280 yards per game. The Cavaliers are averaging 484 yards of total offense in their first two games, including a 514-yard output at NC State last Saturday, its third 500-yard performance under head coach Tony Elliott.
- Dating back to last season, W&M has forced at least one turnover in 12 consecutive games, totaling 17 turnovers during that span. Virginia went without committing a turnover in its first 118 minutes and 58 seconds of the 2025 season before an interception in the end zone against NC State.
TOP STORYLINES
- Running back J’Mari Taylor is one of two players in the country with at least five rushing touchdowns in the first two weeks of the 2025 college football season. He is coming off a 17-carry, 150-yard, three-touchdown performance at NC State (Sept. 6). Taylor currently leads the ACC yards per carry (6.74).
- Cam Ross electrified the Cavalier faithful in the season opener with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He is one of eight players nationally with a kickoff return touchdown this season. Highlighted by a 48-yard return at NC State that set up a touchdown, Ross became the first UVA returner to earn ACC Specialist of the Week in back-to-back weeks. Ross leads ACC and is second nationally in all-purpose yards (182 ypg).
- Mike London is in his seventh season as head coach at W&M and sits at 99 career wins. He served as UVA’s head coach from 2010-15. London has four former Cavaliers on his current coaching staff in Ras-I Dowling, Keenan Carter, Darryl Blackstock and Perry Jones. Saturday marks London’s fourth trip to Charlottesville as the Tribe’s head coach. Tribe defensive back Aidan Ryan is a graduate transfer for W&M after playing 10 games in four seasons at UVA.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
0 – Two games in, Virginia’s offense has yet to give up a sack by an opposing defense. The last time UVA did not allow a sack in consecutive games was in 2014.
1 – UVA leads the ACC in third-down conversions – both on offense (.595) and defense (.095) – ranking 12th nationally in offense and No. 1 in defense.
5 – Number of rushing touchdowns for J’Mari Taylor. Taylor is one of only two players nationwide with at least five rushing TDs.
6 – In all six of its goal-to-go situations this season, UVA has come up with six points, successfully finding the end zone each time.