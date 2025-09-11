Cavaliers Set to Host Virginia Invitational Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia No.6 men’s and No.20 women’s cross country programs are set to host the first of three meets at Panorama Farms in 2025 with the Virginia Invitational being held on Friday (Sept. 12). The men’s 8k race is scheduled to start at 8:45 a.m. while the women’s 5k will begin at 9:30 a.m.

How to Follow

The races will not be streamed, but live results are available using the following link. Results can also be followed through the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Men’s 8k race at 8:45 a.m.

Women’s 5k race at 9:30 a.m.

Rankings

The Virginia men enter the meet ranked No. 6 in the USTFCCCA preseason national poll while the women’s team checked in at No. 20. The Cavalier men were picked to finish second in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll. The Virginia women were picked fifth.

Participating Teams



Norfolk State

Appalachian State

George Washington

Western Carolina

John’s Hopkins

Mary Washington

Howard

William & Mary

Richmond (Women)

Noting the Cavaliers…