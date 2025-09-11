Cavaliers Set to Host Virginia Invitational Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia No.6 men’s and No.20 women’s cross country programs are set to host the first of three meets at Panorama Farms in 2025 with the Virginia Invitational being held on Friday (Sept. 12). The men’s 8k race is scheduled to start at 8:45 a.m. while the women’s 5k will begin at 9:30 a.m.
How to Follow
The races will not be streamed, but live results are available using the following link. Results can also be followed through the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).
Men’s 8k race at 8:45 a.m.
Women’s 5k race at 9:30 a.m.
Rankings
The Virginia men enter the meet ranked No. 6 in the USTFCCCA preseason national poll while the women’s team checked in at No. 20. The Cavalier men were picked to finish second in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll. The Virginia women were picked fifth.
Participating Teams
Norfolk State
Appalachian State
George Washington
Western Carolina
John’s Hopkins
Mary Washington
Howard
William & Mary
Richmond (Women)
Noting the Cavaliers…
- In their season opener, Nick Bendtsen and Stella Kermes won the men’s 6k and women’s 4k races. This marks the third consecutive year in which the Cavaliers have swept the Spider Alumni Open
- Both Bendtsen and Kermes were named ACC Performer of the Week for their performances in Richmond, Va. (9/9)
- Virginia returns more than half of its roster including 17 men and 12 women from the 2024 season
- Key returns include All-American Gary Martin. Martin won the ACC Cross Country Championship in record time (22:17.6, 8k) and finished 13th at the 2024 NCAA Cross Country Championships (29:02.3, 10k).
- Martin was named the 2024 ACC Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year and 2024 ACC Cross Country Performer of the Year.
- The Virginia women return three of the seven athletes who competed at the NCAA Championships and finished within the top-15 leading the team to a 14th place finish overall.
- On the men’s side, Virginia’s top finishers at the NCAA Championships in Will Anthony, Justin Wachtel, Nate Mountain and Martin will be on the course this fall. Five of the seven participants return for the Cavaliers.
- In the USTFCCCA preseason polls, the women checked in at No.2 in the Southeastern Regional poll and No.6 in the national poll.
- In the USTFCCCA preseason polls, the men checked in at No.1 in the Southeastern Regional poll and No.20 in the national poll.