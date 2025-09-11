Harrison Center Opens to Acclaim

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — It might be an exaggeration, but only a slight one, to say that jaws dropped during tours of the new Harrison Family Olympic Sports Center at the Ramon W. Breeden Athletic Grounds—and not only those of the University of Virginia student-athletes who’ll use the facility.

“In my wildest dreams, I never would have envisioned this,” Kent Merritt said as he surveyed the 12,800-square foot strength and conditioning room at the Harrison Center.

Merritt played running back for UVA in the early 1970s, when the football team was housed at University Hall. That program moved from U-Hall to the McCue Center in 1991 and to the Molly and Robert Hardie Football Operations Center last year.

About 16 months after the grand opening of the Hardie Center came the celebration of another milestone for UVA Athletics. Under sunny skies Thursday evening, the Harrison Center officially opened. Its features include locker rooms for eight programs; meeting rooms and lounges; areas for strength and conditioning, sports medicine, equipment and sports nutrition; staff offices; and an outdoor terrace.

“This facility will transform the student-athlete experience for years to come,” said Kevin Miller, executive director of the Virginia Athletics Foundation.

“Everything we do as coaches and student-athletes will be enhanced by this facility,” said Steve Swanson, who’s in his 26th season leading the women’s soccer program.

Over his two-plus decades in Charlottesville, Swanson said, he’s watched all of UVA’s teams compete, and he’s seen “that win or lose, there is an investment here at Virginia from our student-athletes that you just don’t see at other institutions—investment from our student-athletes not only to themselves but to their teammates and, above all, this university.

“Our student-athletes love competing for the University of Virginia, and they are fully invested in the process of competing for national championships. The message the University and athletic department is sending back to them with this new facility is: We are invested with you. We see the value of your hard work. We see the importance of athletics within the University community, and we support you. This is truly a powerful message, and my hope is all our student-athletes take this in so it might spark an even greater investment in the future.”

"𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗢𝗹𝘆𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝘀𝗻'𝘁 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗮 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝙜…𝙞𝙩 𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮." Check out all the highlights of the brand new OSC and the Grand Opening ceremony!

🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/NQhP6hkTxO — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) September 12, 2025

Miller was the first of several speakers during the 35-minute ceremony Thursday. Following him was director of athletics Carla Williams, who addressed an audience that included UVA’s interim president, Paul Mahoney, who also spoke; members of the Board of Visitors; other University officials; and hundreds of current student-athletes and their coaches.

“The last two days have been more emotional than I expected them to be,” Williams said. “They’ve been emotional because over the last two days we have given the athletic teams that have their locker rooms in the facility a sneak peek at their locker rooms and weight room and training room and a couple of other spaces … Seeing the expressions of joy and excitement and immense gratitude on the faces of our student athletes and coaches was a blessing, and it was a reminder of why we are here. We are here to serve student-athletes and to serve this great university, and the Harrison Center is a testament to that effort, that work and that excellence.”

The $75 million project includes the renovation of the McCue Center, to which the Harrison Center is connected. ZGF Architects designed the project, whose construction manager was Barton Malow. The lead gift was a $25 million donation from the family of the late David and Mary Harrison, two of UVA’s most generous benefactors.

“There aren’t enough words to express our deep gratitude to the Harrison families and the Harrison Family Foundation,” Williams said. “You stepped in when we needed it the most. Your gift restored hope and revived our will to make sure that this project was done.”