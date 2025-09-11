Virginia Opens Fall Individual Season at Kitty Harrison Invitational

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.. – The Virginia women’s tennis team opened the fall portion of its schedule by competing Friday through Sunday, Sept. 12-14, at the Kitty Harrison Invitational at the Chewning Tennis Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Live scoring and live court streams are available.

Results will be posted to this page at the end of competition each day.

Friday’s action will begin at noon and 4 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday will take place at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. Weather permitting, matches will take place on 12 outdoor courts simultaneously, along with additional matches on the Cone-Kenfield indoor courts at the Chewning Tennis Center.

The tournament is held in honor of Kitty Harrison, the longtime head coach of the Carolina women’s tennis team from 1976 to 1998. Eight of Harrison’s 22 teams were ranked among the top 25 nationally and, under her direction, Carolina won four ACC championships in a row from 1977 to 1980 and finished as the league runner-up four other times.