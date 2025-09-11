Odom's Cavaliers Starting to Take Shape

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference of Ryan Odom’s childhood is long gone.

Back then, ACC men’s basketball teams played home-and-home series every season with each of their counterparts in the league. The conference has expanded multiple times since then and now has 18 members for basketball, and the schedule has changed dramatically too.

The ACC released its schedule for 2025-26 this week—with starting times, broadcast designations and some dates yet to be finalized—and each team will play 18 conference games. Virginia has home-and-home series with only two opponents (Virginia Tech and NC State) and won’t play Clemson during the regular season.

Odom, who’s in his first year as the Cavaliers’ head coach, said the ACC schedule poses challenges for him and his staff, particularly in this era of rampant player movement.

“You’re not playing everybody twice,” Odom said Wednesday during a media availability at John Paul Jones Arena.

After playing Virginia Tech and NC State the first time, the Wahoos will “have a deep knowledge of them and have on-the-court experience against them for that second game,” Odom said. “But all the others, it’s almost as if you’re playing non-conference games, because you play them one time. You get one shot at them regardless of whether it’s on your court or somewhere else. And so the staff really has to be dialed-in, in terms of the preparation and the scouting and how we deliver that to the team to help them get ready to put their best foot forward for that particular game. And so you use the non -conference to help prepare you for what you know is going to be a really tough conference play.”

𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙞𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧…the conference schedule is here! 🔸⚔️🔹 #gohoos pic.twitter.com/xgeLxxBS3k — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) September 9, 2025

Virginia’s schedule includes two exhibition games that are open to the public: Oct. 16 against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., and Oct. 24 against Villanova at JPJ.

“We know we’re gonna be challenged [by the Wildcats] and we hope to challenge them as well,” Odom said. “Same thing with the Vanderbilt game. We are in a new era, and I’m for adding more games, more like the NBA in terms of preseason games to give our guys a chance … A lot of these kids now are a little bit older, and so they’re a little bit more experienced. They’re more ready, and you can advance it a little bit more, and so I would advocate for more games, and I think it’s going to be good for the fans. I’m confident it’ll be well-attended, and it certainly gives us the chance to play different lineups and practice things and do it against really high-quality competition.”

UVA opens the season Nov. 3 against Rider at JPJ.

BEHIND THE SCENES: The first episode of “Proving Grounds: Preseason with Virginia Men’s Basketball,” a four-part documentary on Odom’s program, was released last month. Asked about the project Wednesday, Odom said he believes “it’s huge” and thanked director of athletics Carla Williams and her staff for “allowing us to do this. It’s not really in my nature to go behind the scenes, to be quite frank. But given the way that our climate is now, we are entering a new era, a new situation here for me personally in Virginia and for our program. And I can understand from a fan’s perspective being frustrated with the change. You have players here for one season and then they’re gone, or they transfer, or they’re a grad transfer, whatever it is, and so we have to accelerate the process of connecting our players to our fans in this place.”

Of the players on the UVA roster, only Elijah Gertrude, Carter Lang and Desmond Roberts were in the program last season. His first priority with the newcomers, Odom said, is making sure to “appreciate where they’re at. And I think we’ve pounded that into their heads what a great place Virginia is and how lucky we all are to be here. And with that comes a great deal of responsibility on our parts to do our best for everybody that’s come before us: the former players, former coaches, former administrators, just everybody that has cared, donors that have cared about this program. And Proving Grounds is a way for us to get the personalities out there, to get our fans excited about Devin Tillis, get our guys excited about Elijah Gertrude, get our guys excited about Martin Carrere, and the different people that will make up this year’s Virginia basketball team.

“And not just the players. You’re going to get access to the coaches and the folks that are leading this program and mentoring these young people. From that perspective, I think it’s something that I would encourage all Virginia fans that are out there to watch.”

Episode No. 2 is scheduled to be released Sept. 25.