Cavaliers Welcome Michigan For Weekend Matches

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (4-2) returns home to host Michigan (6-0) for a pair of matches to close out the home non-conference slate on Friday (Sept. 12) and Saturday (Sept. 12) at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.
Match Information
Matchup: Virginia vs Michigan
Date/Time: Friday, Sept 12 • 6 p.m.
Location: Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)
Watch: ACCNX
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
Matchup: Virginia vs Michigan
Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 13 • 11 a.m.
Location: Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)
Watch: N/A
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
SEATING AND PARKING INFORMATION – FRIDAY
- All matches hosted at the Aquatic and Fitness Center are free to the public.
- Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis with the doors opening one hour before first serve.
- Free Parking will be available across the street at Scott Stadium.
SEATING AND PARKING INFORMATION – SATURDAY
- All matches hosted at the Aquatic and Fitness Center are free to the public.
- Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis with the doors at the Aquatic and Fitness Center opening one hour before first serve.
- Due to a home football game at Scott Stadium, fans wishing to attend Saturday’s volleyball match will need to park at John Paul Jones Arena and take the JPJ shuttle to the Aquatic and Fitness Center. Parking and shuttle will be free, with shuttle service beginning at 9 a.m. and running until one hour after the football game ends.
SEASON OVERVIEW
- This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.
- In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.
- The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.
SERIES HISTORY
- The Cavaliers of Virginia and the Wolverines of Michigan are playing for the seventh time when they meet on Friday.
- Michigan leads the all-time series, 6-0, with the most recent meeting coming in 2006.
- The Wolverines swept the Cavaliers in three meetings dating back to 1999.
- For a complete list of series results, visit the Virginia Volleyball Record Book.
HOT START HOOS
- Entering the final weekend of home non-conference play, Virginia sits at an overall record of 4-2.
- This year marks the fifth consecutive season that the Cavaliers have opened a season at 4-2 or better.
- In the Shannon Wells era, the Cavaliers are 39-20 in matches played during August and September, including an 11-2 mark during the historic 2024 season.
VIRGINIA WELCOMES NEWCOMERS
- Of UVA’s 16 players on its 2025 roster, six are new to the roster.
- The Cavaliers’ roster features three transfers Katie Barrier (DS/L) from Tennessee, Vivian Miller (OH) from College of Charleston and Jasmine Robinson (MB) from Virginia Tech.
- Virginia welcomed the freshman trio of Reagan Ennist (OH), Marin Black (MB) and Charlottesville-native Caroline Lang (RS/MB) to Grounds this summer.
LOOK HOOS BACK
- The UVA returners are highlighted by seniors Kate Johnson (DS/L), Kadynce Booth (OH) and Kate Dean (MB). Johnson is the only Cavalier who has been in the program all four seasons.
- Meredith Reeg (DS/L), who missed most of the 2024 season due to injury, and Lauryn Bowie (OH/RS) represent the junior class.
- The sophomore class is led by 2024 All-ACC freshman team member Zoey Dood (S) and Becca Wight (RS). Sarah Brodner (OH/RS) and Teagan Hogan (DS/L) round the rest of the class.
THE YEAR THAT WAS IN ‘24
- The Cavaliers’ 21 wins during the 2024 season were the most by UVA since winning 23 during the 2006 season
- UVA’s 11 ACC wins are the most since winning 11 in 2013.
- Virginia rode the 21 wins to a birth in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. It was the first postseason appearance since making the NCAA Tournament in 1999.