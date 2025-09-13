Burns Lifts Cavaliers to 1-0 Win at No. 6 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Luke Burns delivered a late winner as Virginia (4-1-1, 1-0-1 ACC) stunned No. 6 Louisville (5-1-0, 1-1-0 ACC) with a 1-0 victory Saturday night at Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium. The Cavaliers took four points from top-10 opponents to start their ACC schedule.

Goals (Assist)

73’ Virginia – Burns

How it Happened:

The opening half featured long stretches of possession from both sides, with just five total shots between the teams but six yellow cards — three issued to each.

The majority of chances for both teams came in the second half as the Cardinals registered 14 second-half shots while Virginia took 11.

The Cavaliers would break through in the 73rd minute when Marco Dos Santos rifled a shot from inside the box that deflected off a Louisville defender and fell to the feet of Burns. The sophomore fired the ball into the back of the net to give Virginia a 1-0 lead.

Luke Burns fires the Hoos in front 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HxyGIOTPMM — Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) September 14, 2025

Virginia was resolute in defending their one-goal advantage in the final 10 minutes of action. The Cardinals took 10 shots in the final minutes and forced Casper Mols into a pair of clutch saves to secure the win.

With the Win:

Virginia improves to 5-4-1 all-time against Louisville

UVA opens its ACC schedule with four points against top-10 opponents on the road

The Cavaliers have recorded 12 results (win or draw) over top-10 opponents since the start of the 2022 season.

Seven of those results have been wins and seven have come on the road

Additional Notes:

Nick Dang and Reese Miller each made their first appearances of the season

Dang started and played the full 90 minutes while Miller logged 24 minutes

Casper Mols made five saves to preserve his fourth clean sheet of the season

Luke Burns netted his first goal of the season and the third of his career

Burns’ goal marks the second game-winner of his career

Virginia moves to 3-0 in one-goal games on the season

From Head Coach George Gelnovatch:

“Starting off the ACC schedule with two consecutive top-10 results on the road, is a really difficult task. To get four points off those teams is a huge achievement for us. We are still getting better and getting guys back on the field with Reese Miller and Nick Dang and now we have a nice home stretch to look forward to.”

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday (Sept. 19) when they host Wake Forest at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network.