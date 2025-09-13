Burns Lifts Cavaliers to 1-0 Win at No. 6 Louisville

Luke Burns fires the Hoos in front 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HxyGIOTPMM
— Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) September 14, 2025
Highlights from Virginia's 1-0 win at Louisville 9.13.25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Luke Burns delivered a late winner as Virginia (4-1-1, 1-0-1 ACC) stunned No. 6 Louisville (5-1-0, 1-1-0 ACC) with a 1-0 victory Saturday night at Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium. The Cavaliers took four points from top-10 opponents to start their ACC schedule.
Goals (Assist)
73’ Virginia – Burns
How it Happened:
- The opening half featured long stretches of possession from both sides, with just five total shots between the teams but six yellow cards — three issued to each.
- The majority of chances for both teams came in the second half as the Cardinals registered 14 second-half shots while Virginia took 11.
- The Cavaliers would break through in the 73rd minute when Marco Dos Santos rifled a shot from inside the box that deflected off a Louisville defender and fell to the feet of Burns. The sophomore fired the ball into the back of the net to give Virginia a 1-0 lead.
- Virginia was resolute in defending their one-goal advantage in the final 10 minutes of action. The Cardinals took 10 shots in the final minutes and forced Casper Mols into a pair of clutch saves to secure the win.
With the Win:
- Virginia improves to 5-4-1 all-time against Louisville
- UVA opens its ACC schedule with four points against top-10 opponents on the road
- The Cavaliers have recorded 12 results (win or draw) over top-10 opponents since the start of the 2022 season.
- Seven of those results have been wins and seven have come on the road
Additional Notes:
- Nick Dang and Reese Miller each made their first appearances of the season
- Dang started and played the full 90 minutes while Miller logged 24 minutes
- Casper Mols made five saves to preserve his fourth clean sheet of the season
- Luke Burns netted his first goal of the season and the third of his career
- Burns’ goal marks the second game-winner of his career
- Virginia moves to 3-0 in one-goal games on the season
From Head Coach George Gelnovatch:
“Starting off the ACC schedule with two consecutive top-10 results on the road, is a really difficult task. To get four points off those teams is a huge achievement for us. We are still getting better and getting guys back on the field with Reese Miller and Nick Dang and now we have a nice home stretch to look forward to.”
Up Next:
The Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday (Sept. 19) when they host Wake Forest at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network.