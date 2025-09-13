Kitty Harrison Invitational - Day Two

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.. – The Virginia women’s tennis team opened the fall portion of its schedule by competing Friday through Sunday, Sept. 12-14, at the Kitty Harrison Invitational at the Chewning Tennis Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Friday’s action will begin at noon and 4 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday will take place at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. Weather permitting, matches will take place on 12 outdoor courts simultaneously, along with additional matches on the Cone-Kenfield indoor courts at the Chewning Tennis Center.
The tournament is held in honor of Kitty Harrison, the longtime head coach of the Carolina women’s tennis team from 1976 to 1998. Eight of Harrison’s 22 teams were ranked among the top 25 nationally and, under her direction, Carolina won four ACC championships in a row from 1977 to 1980 and finished as the league runner-up four other times.
Friday, Sept. 12
The Cavaliers went 5-1 in singles. Senior Annabelle Xu picked up a top-15 win, taking down Irina Balus, who is ranked No. 14 in singles, 3-6, 6-2, 10-7. Sophomore Isabelle Lacy battled for an 18-16 win in her third-set tiebreaker to decide her singles match against Duke’s Claire An.
The top doubles court saw a top-10 showdown with the No. 2 team, Duke’s Live Hovde and Balus edging No. 9 Melodie Collard and Vivian Yang 6-4.
Saturday, Sept. 13
The Cavaliers went 5-1 in singles, playing against Tar Heels, and picked up a pair of doubles wins. For the second straight day, a Cavalier picked up a top-15 win with Vivian Yang topping No. 12 Thoedora Rabman 6-1, 6-0. Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas both picked up top-50 singles wins.
Friday, Sept. 12
Doubles
#2 Live Hovde/Irina Balus (Duke) def. #9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) 6-4
Meggie Navarro/Katie Rolls (VA) def. #83 Shavit Kimchi/Claire An (Duke) 6-2
Singles
#114 Vivian Yang (VA) def. #49 Liv Hovde (Duke) 6-2, 7-6 (5)
#23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. #14 Irina Balus (Duke) 3-6, 6-2, 10-7
Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. #61 Shavit Kimchi (Duke) 7-6 (3), 6-1
Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Claire An (Duke) 6-4, 2-6, 18-16
Blair Gill def. Katie Codd (Duke) 2-6, 6-2, 10-7
Hayden Mulberry (UGA) def. Meggie Navarro (VA) 6-2, 6-0
RESULTS
Saturday, Sept. 13
Doubles
#26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Ange Oby Kajuru/Alanis Hamilton (UNC) 6-3
#9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. #33 Tatum Evans/Theadora Rabman (UNC) 6-4
Claire Hill/ Mary Grace Rennard (UNC) def. Meggie Navarro/Katie Rolls (VA) 6-1
Singles
#114 Vivian Yang (VA) def. #12 Theadora Rabman (UNC) 6-1, 6-0
#23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. #29 Ange Oby Kajuru (UNC) 4-6, 7-5, 11-9
Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. #42 Tatum Evans (UNC) 6-2, 2-0 (ret.)
Alanis Hamilton (UNC) def. Isabelle Lacy (VA) 7-6 (0), 6-3
Katie Rolls (VA) def. #124 Claire Hill (UNC) 6-4, 6-2
Blair Gill (VA) def. Mary Grace Rennard (UNCA) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4