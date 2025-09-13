Virginia Falls in Three Sets to Michigan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (5-3) dropped Saturday’s (Sept. 13) contest to Michigan (7-1) in three sets (20-25, 19-25, 24-26) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

Vivian Miller led all Virginia attackers on Saturday with eight kills, while Lauryn Bowie added seven more of her own. At the net, Jasmine Robinson paced the Cavalier defense with a match-high four blocks. Hannah Scott narrowly missed out on her third double-double of the season with nine assists and nine digs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Michigan 25, Virginia 20

In the opening set of the matinee match, Michigan took an early lead at 7-4 before Virginia stormed back to take an advantage with a 4-0 run. The Wolverines answered swiftly with an 8-1 run that put the visitors out front for good in the game. Michigan led by as many as seven at 21-14 before claiming the set on a UVA attack error.

Set 2: Michigan 25, Virginia 19

Saturday’s second set featured a match-high seven ties and a trio of lead changes. Vivian Miller gave the Cavaliers a brief lead with a kill at 8-7 before Michigan collected four of the next five points to jump out front in the game for good. Back-to-back service aces from Katie Barrier brought Virginia back to within a point at 16-15 and forced a Michigan timeout. The visiting Wolverines claimed the set by tallying six of the final seven points of the game.

Set 3: Michigan 26, Virginia 24

Out of the break, Michigan jumped out to a 9-2 advantage. Virginia battled back in the heart of the set when the Cavaliers took the lead at 18-15 on the heels of a 7-0 run. Following the UVA run, the two teams alternated points until a 22-22 tie occurred. Back-to-back errors by Michigan gave UVA match point at 24-22 before the Wolverines went on 4-0 run to close out the set and the match.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia falls to 1-7 all-time against Michigan.

UVA collected seven blocks compared to Michigan’s five.

UP NEXT

To close out non-conference play, Virginia will head to the Ohio State-hosted Sports Import Classic. UVA is set to play Ohio State on Friday (Sept. 19) before ending the weekend with Troy on Saturday (Sept. 20).