Cavaliers Conclude Home Orange & Blue Classic Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team competed at the lone home tournament of the fall, the Orange & Blue Classic, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 12-14, at the Virginia Tennis Facility in Charlottesville, Va.
The tournament featured players from UVA, Penn, Virginia Tech, Duke, VCU and Georgetown competing as individuals in singles and doubles matches.
Keegan Rice and Jangjun Kim went 3-0 in both singles and doubles matches over the weekend.
Friday, Sept. 12 Recap
The Cavaliers went 6-0 in singles against players from Georgetown, winning all six courts in straight sets. The Cavaliers also swept doubles, with Keegan Rice and Doug Yaffa winning their match at No. 2 6-0.
Saturday, Sept. 13 Recap
The Cavaliers won two of three doubles matches and four of six in singles as they faced players from Penn and Virginia Tech. Keegan Rice and Stiles Brockett both won their matches in straight sets. Dylan Dietrich, ranked No. 9 in the preseason ITA singles rankings, suffered an upset, falling in three sets against Penn’s Manfredi Graziani.
Sunday, Sept. 14 Recap
Mans Dahlberg rebounded from a 6-0 loss in his first set against Mats Bredachneijder of VCU to win the second two sets 6-4, 6-4 to preserve the sweep. Keegan Rice kept his record perfect for the weekend with a straight-set win against Alex Visser of Duke.
Up Next
- Select Cavaliers will be competing at the ITA All-American Sept. 20-29 at the Michael Case Tennis Center in Tulsa, Okla.
- The All-American is the first opportunity for players to qualify for this year’s NCAA Individual Championships. Ten singles players will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists). Four doubles teams will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship through the All-American Championships (four main draw semifinalists)
- Mans Dahlberg, Jangjun Kim and Roy Horovitz are slated to begin competition in prequalifying. Keegan Rice will start in the qualifying tournament and Dylan Dietrich and Rafael Jodar have earned spots in the main draw. Dietrich and Dahlberg will be in the doubles main draw. Rice and Kim will begin in prequalifying doubles
RESULTS
Friday, Sept. 12
Doubles
#18 Mans Dahlberg/Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. Burke Pablo.Zamaan Moledina (GTWN) 6-2
Keegan Rice/Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Jacob Mann/James O’Sullivan (GTWN) 6-0
Jangjun Kim/Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Henry Williams/Jonah Hille (GTWN) 6-3
Singles
#98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Sahil Morey (GTWN) 6-0, 6-2
Jangjun Kim (VA) def. James O’Sullivan (GTWN) 6-2, 7-6 (4)
Roy Horovitz (VA) def. Burke Pablo (GTWN) 6-0, 6-4
Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Jacob Mann (GTWN) 6-0, 6-2
Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Cyrus Zia (GTWN) 6-4, 6-2
Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Jonah Hill (GTWN) 6-1, 6-3
Saturday, Sept. 13
Doubles
Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Manfredi Graziani/Vojtech Vales (Penn) 7-6(5)
Dylan Dietrich/Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Shaurya Bharadwaj/Nischal Spurling (Penn) 6-1
Ilyas Fahim/Patrik Jurina (VT) def. Roy Horovitz/Doug Yaffa (VA) 6-4
Singles
#117 Manfredi Graziani (Penn) def. #9 Dylan Dietrich (VA) 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (2)
#98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Ilyas Fahim (VT) 7-5, 6-2
Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Shaurya Bharadwaj 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3
Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Vojtech Vales (Penn) 7-5, 6-3
Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Nischal Spurling (Penn) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3
Drew Fishback (VT) def. Doug Yaffa (VA) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3
Sunday, Sept. 14
Doubles
Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Dylan Long/Gerard Planelles (Duke) 6-3
Stiles Brockett/Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Nicolo Consonni/Alfred Almasi (VCU) 6-4
Singles
#98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Alex Visser (Duke) 6-2, 6-4
Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Saahith Jayaraman (Duke) 6-4, 6-1
Gerard Planelles (Duke) def. Stiles Brockett 6-3, 6-4
Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Mats Bredachneijder (VCU) 0-6 6-4, 6-4
Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Nicolo Consonni (VCU) 6-2, 7-6 (3)