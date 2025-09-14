Cavaliers Conclude Home Orange & Blue Classic Tournament

Friday, Sept. 12 Recap

The Cavaliers went 6-0 in singles against players from Georgetown, winning all six courts in straight sets. The Cavaliers also swept doubles, with Keegan Rice and Doug Yaffa winning their match at No. 2 6-0.

Saturday, Sept. 13 Recap

The Cavaliers won two of three doubles matches and four of six in singles as they faced players from Penn and Virginia Tech. Keegan Rice and Stiles Brockett both won their matches in straight sets. Dylan Dietrich, ranked No. 9 in the preseason ITA singles rankings, suffered an upset, falling in three sets against Penn’s Manfredi Graziani.

Sunday, Sept. 14 Recap

Mans Dahlberg rebounded from a 6-0 loss in his first set against Mats Bredachneijder of VCU to win the second two sets 6-4, 6-4 to preserve the sweep. Keegan Rice kept his record perfect for the weekend with a straight-set win against Alex Visser of Duke.