Virginia Begins 2025 Fall Slate at The Invitational at The Honors Course

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia men’s golf team begins its 2025 fall schedule at the Invitational at the Honors Course on Monday (Sept. 15). The two-day, 54-hole tournament features a field of four top-10 teams and seven ranked in the top-25 by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

The Cavaliers return five student-athletes that contributed to last year’s postseason run that included the program’s first ever ACC Championship and an NCAA National Runner-Up finish – Paul Chang, Josh Duangmanee, Ben James, Bryan Lee and Maxi Puregger.

The Virginia team has four players in the top-50 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) – James (No. 2), Lee (No. 30), Chang (No. 35) and Duangmanee (No. 44). James enters the 2025-26 collegiate golf season ranked No. 1 on PGA TourU’s rankings.

Live Coverage: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/238747/scoring/participants

Format – 54-hole stroke play with the low four scores counted each round for the team total. Teams will play 36 holes on Monday and finish with the final 18 holes on Tuesday.

UVA in the Rankings

Golf Coaches Association of America (Preseason) – No. 7

Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (Preseason) – n/a

Golf Channel (Preseason) – No. 6

Golfweek (Preseason) – No. 2

Cavalier Lineup

Josh Duangmanee

Bryan Lee

Paul Chang

Ben James

Maxi Puregger

The Field (Golf Coaches Association of American Rankings)

No. 2 Auburn

No. 5 Ole Miss

No. 7 Virginia

No. 8 Oklahoma

No. 12 Vanderbilt

No. 17 Tennessee

No. 19 Pepperdine

Chattanooga (Host)

College of Charleston

Clemson

Duke

Marquette

The Course

The Honors Course (Par 72, 7,203 yards), Ooltewah, Tenn.

Established on July 2, 1983, The Honors Course is a private golf club created to honor the amateur golfer. This Pete Dye designed championship golf course was considered radical in the 1980’s because of its acres of tall, native-grass rough, unusual Zoysia grass fairways and terrifying speed as lightning greens. Today, The Honors Course is considered a well-preserved example of Pete Dye’s death-or-glory architecture. In keeping with its philosophy, the Club has hosted many state, regional, national and international amateur championships including the 2024 US Senior Amateur Championship.