UVA Stands in Third After 36 Holes of Opening Tourney

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. – In its opening tournament of the 2025-26 season, Virginia finds itself in third place after 36 holes at The Invitational at The Honors Course. Senior Ben James leads the way for the Cavaliers at 3-under and is in seventh place on the individual leaderboard.

Including James, a total of four Cavaliers are in the top-20 and are even par or better. The Cavaliers are seven strokes off the team lead held by Ole Miss. With an opening round of 68 (-4) James was one of nine players in the 69-man field to post a round of 68 or better. Jackson Herrington of Tennessee came in with the low round of the day, turning in a 7-under, 65 in the first round.

Virginia combined to shoot a 6-under 282 in the second round, the lowest of any team in the 12-team field.

Senior Bryan Lee is one stroke behind James at 2-under (72-70). He is one of seven players and only Cavalier in the field without a round above par. Senior Paul Chang (74-70) and sophomore Maxi Puregger (75-69) are tied for 17th place and are even for the tournament. The 69 by Puregger in the second round matched his best of his collegiate career. His second round comprised of an eagle on the 580-yard Par-5 second hole.

Chang and James each compiled 10 birdies in the 36 holes on Monday, tied for the fourth-most in the field. The top-four Cavaliers combined to play the par 5s 18-under par.

Virginia will finish the 54-hole competition on Tuesday with the final 18 holes. The Cavaliers will go off the first hole tomorrow beginning at 8:50 a.m.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

Pl. School To Par Rd 1 Rd 2 1. Ole Miss -10 280 286 2. Vanderbilt -9 281 286 3. Virginia -7 287 282 4. Auburn -6 288 282 5. Oklahoma -4 284 288 6. Tennessee +3 282 297 7. Pepperdine +6 286 296 8. Clemson +7 289 294 9. Marquette +18 292 302 9. Duke +18 300 294 11. Chattanooga +21 300 297 12. Charleston +29 304 301

