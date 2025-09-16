Burns, Mols Collect ACC Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (Sept. 16) that Virginia midfielder Luke Burns and goalkeeper Casper Mols, were named Co-Offensive and Co-Defensive Players of the Week following a road win over No. 6 Louisville.

Burns earns the first ACC weekly honor of his career after netting a 73rd-minute winner to stun No. 6 Louisville on the road 1-0. The sophomore made an instant impact on the Cavalier attack, scoring the second game-winning goal of his career just 10 minutes after entering as a substitute.

Mols, a former first-team All-American at Kentucky, secures his first ACC honor. The veteran goalkeeper recorded his fourth clean sheet of the season in the win over Louisville. Virginia needed all five of his saves to preserve a 1-0 victory, three of which came in the final 25 minutes of the game.

The Cavaliers are back in action on Friday (Sept. 19) when they host No. 4 Wake Forest at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

2025 ACC Offensive Player of the Week

Aug. 26 – Luka Lukic, Gr., F, California

Sept. 2 – Ransford Gyan, So., M, Clemson

Sept. 9 – Ransford Gyan, So., M, Clemson

Sept. 16 – Luke Burns, So., M, Virginia/Trevor Islam, R-So., M, Stanford

2025 ACC Defensive Player of the Week

Aug. 26 – Sam Joseph, Sr., GK, Virginia Tech

Sept. 2 – Mitch Ferguson, Sr., D, Notre Dame

Sept. 9 – Alex Svetanoff, Jr., GK, Louisville

Sept. 16 – Casper Mols, Gr., GK, Virginia/Andrej Borak, Fr., GK, Boston College