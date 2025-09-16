Virginia Finishes T-2nd in First Fall Tournament

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. – In a field that included seven teams ranked in the College Golf Coaches Association of America preseason top-25 and four teams that appeared in the 2025 NCAA Championship Match Play, Virginia tied for second at The Invitational at The Honors Course.

UVA senior Ben James finished T-3rd at 5-under for the tournament, one stroke back of co-medalists, Cameron Tankersley (Ole Miss) and Josiah Gilbert (Auburn) on the individual leaderboard. Gilbert notched a birdie on his final hole of the day to move into a tie with Tankersley. Ole Miss took home the team championship, finishing five strokes ahead of the Cavaliers and Auburn.

James played a clean final round with only one bogey and three birdies on his card. The top 10 finish is the 26th of his career, already the most of any Cavalier in program history. Classmate Bryan Lee shot a final-round, 72 and finished T-8th at 2-under. Lee recorded his 13th top 10 finish of his collegiate career. Virginia, Ole Miss, Auburn and Pepperdine were the only schools to have two, top 10 finishers.

Paul Chang put together a steady three days and closed with a 1-over 73 on Tuesday. He shot an opening round 74 and fired a 2-under, 70 on his second round Monday afternoon. The graduate student finished T-15th.

Virginia be back in action on Monday, Sept. 29-30 when it participates in the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

Pl. School To Par RD 1 RD 2 RD 3 TOTAL 1. Ole Miss -10 280 286 288 854 T2. Virginia -5 287 282 290 859 T2. Auburn -5 288 282 289 859 4. Vanderbilt -1 281 286 296 863 5. Oklahoma E 284 288 292 864 6. Pepperdine +4 286 296 286 868 T7. Clemson +18 289 294 299 882 T7. Tennessee +18 282 297 303 882 9. Duke +21 300 294 291 885 10. Chattanooga +36 300 297 303 900 11. Marquette +37 292 302 307 901 12. Charleston +41 304 301 300 905

VIRGINIA